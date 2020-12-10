Playbook | Clemson, Notre Dame rematch set for ACC football title game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson are set to meet again in the ACC Football Championship game as the regular season winds down.

As the Irish and Tigers shift their focus to the title game and playoffs – Boston College becomes the first bowl-eligible team to opt out of a bowl game.

The Eagles, who finished the season 6-5, 5-5 in ACC play, announced Thursday they decided to end their 2020 season.

N.C. State and Syracuse join Boston College as the only ACC teams to have played 11 games so far this season.

There is still football to be played though.

A big matchup between No. 9 Miami and No. 20 North Carolina looms on Saturday.

The winner would position themselves as No. 3 in the conference behind two playoff contenders – which would be quite the feat for either program give their recent histories.

Other ACC games this week:

Thursday

Pitt at Georgia Tech – 7 p.m. ESPN3

Saturday

Wake Forest at Louisville – 12 p.m. ACC Network

Duke at Florida State – 4 p.m. ACC Network

Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8 p.m. ACC Network