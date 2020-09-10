Louisville kicks off season vs. in-state rival Hilltoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky and Louisville will kick off the season hoping to build on impressive turnarounds a year ago.
The in-state schools open with second-year coaches who capped successful transitions with bowl wins.
Louisville’s Scott Satterfield lifted a program from 2-10 in 2018 to 8-5 last fall, earning a Music City Bowl and earning ACC coach of the year honors along the way.
The Cardinals also beat WKU, which rebounded under Tyson Helton to finish 9-4 and win the First Responder Bowl.
Louisville leads the series 21-12 and has won the past 11.