ACC announces 2020 plans; What it means for UVa-ODU

GREENSBORO, NC (WAVY) – It’s official. The Atlantic Coast Conference plans on playing football this season. The conference announced each team will play an 11-game schedule (10 league games and one non-conference game) starting Sept. 7.

The plan also includes Notre Dame, which will play within a conference for the first time in the program’s 132-year history.

The ACC’s unveiling could mean good news for Old Dominion, which has two ACC games (Wake Forest and Virginia) on its schedule. The plan stipulates any non-conference game must be played within the home team’s state.

On one hand, this means UVa’s primetime matchup against Georgia, which was scheduled to be played in Atlanta on Sept. 7, is now cancelled. However, UVa is also scheduled to play Old Dominion at SB Ballard Stadium on Oct. 24th. Given the conference’s rule, that game is still on the table.

ODU was set to open its season on Friday, Sept. 4 at home against Wake Forest. The ACC’s plan now stipulates, if that game is to be played, ODU must now travel to Winston-Salem.

Conference USA is yet to announce its plans for the upcoming season.