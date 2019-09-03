A year after historic upset, ODU heads to Virginia Tech

NORFOLK (WAVY) – In a moment of raw honesty, Bobby Wilder acknowledged a fairly obvious fact about last season’s historic upset, when his Old Dominion team knocked off Virginia Tech 49-35 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

It shouldn’t have happened.

“Yeah, if we’re all being perfectly honest, when this 13-game series with (Virginia Tech) was announced, I’m pretty sure everybody thought it would be 13-nothing,” said Wilder at his weekly press conference.

“When you look at the size and scale of their program, the stadium, the money, the facilities, the salaries, when you throw all of that in there, Old Dominion shouldn’t beat Virginia Tech. That’s not how this series was set up, and I’m sure Virginia Tech, when they scheduled it, wasn’t’ thinking they’d lose a game.”

Following his team’s thrilling 24-21 win to open up the newly-renovated S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday night, Wilder acknowledged another truth…the Hokies (0-1) have had this game circled.

“There’s no doubt they remember last year’s game,” said Wilder, who’s team is significantly different from last year’s. Quarterback Blake LaRussa, who left football for Seminary School, has been replaced by junior college transfer Stone Smartt, receivers Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham are now with the Detroit Lions and defensive end Oshane Ximines is now with the New York Giants.

The Monarchs and Hokies are scheduled for a noon kickoff at Lane Stadium on Saturday.