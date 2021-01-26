A new norm, but same, dominant Princess Anne girls basketball

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – “New normal” or not, one thing hasn’t changed. The girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School is still one of the most dominant in America.

“Same coach, same team, (and) we’re still going to get to (the state championship game),” said Aziaha James, a senior guard for the Cavaliers.

James, who’s committed to North Carolina State University, will try and lead another potent PA attack to an unthinkable eighth straight state championship. And make no mistake, the Cavs have no intention of slowing down.

“It matters to everybody to get another state title,” said James. “You do not want to be the first team to not get a state title.”

As has been the case for almost two decades, head coach Darnell Dozier sets the mindset, even if chasing another championship is business as usual. “After (championship) number three, I wasn’t interested as much as I was the first one or the second one,” said Dozier. “But ever since then, it should be a norm.”