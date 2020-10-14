A new day at Langley; “drifting” added to 2021 schedule

HAMPTON (WAVY) – It’s a new day at Langley Speedway. The longest-sanctioned short track in NASCAR is about to welcome the auto sport known as “drifting.”

What is drifting exactly? Well, it almost looks, and certainly sounds like how the start of a car wreck might sound. “It’s smokin’ tires, driving fast, and having a good time,” said Ryan Anspack.

Unlike traditional racing, the winners are not determined by which car reaches the finish line first. Modified vehicles approach the turns at a high rate of speed, and essentially slide through. The higher the speed, the more exciting the display, the more points a driver scores.

Anspack has formed the Langley Drift Club, which will run at Langley every other Sunday of the month, beginning sometime in 2021.