A former intern at NASA, Carver’s career has rocketed beyond expectations

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Aaron Carver rarely lit up the scoring column in the box score. Considered an undersized forward-turned-center who’s averaged 4.6 points over his senior year, Carver has rarely garnered the glory or the press clippings of team captain Xavier Green, or his former teammates Ahmad Caver or B.J. Stith.

In reality, Carver has never had time for that. He’s been too busy doing the dirty work in the paint; snatching hard-earned rebounds, muscling with much bigger centers, and scoring critical put-back baskets.

“It’s all about winning for me,” said Carver.

“Just a terrific young man and a terrific teammate,” said head coach Jeff Jones, who’s praise of Carver couldn’t be any higher.

On Wednesday, Carver is one of two seniors who will play his final home game in an Old Dominion uniform, alongside walk-on Drew Lakey.

Carver was never sure how his role might develop. “I didn’t know if I would ever blossom into a starter for two years, but I knew if I kept my head down keep going and listen, take in what coaches are saying and try to apply it, I would be able to accomplish something,” he said.

This season, he’s blossomed into the best rebounder in Conference USA. The Elizabeth City native averages 10.2 boards per game, and has twice pulled down 20 in a single game.

“Now that I’m kind of a marked man as far as getting rebounds, I have guys that come and just push me for no reason,” said Carver. “It gets a little physical, but I enjoy it.”

He’s also enjoyed success off the court. Carver graduated last year with a degree in civil engineering technology, and is currently pursuing his masters in engineering management. Last summer, he interned at NASA in Maryland, and helped work on the James Webb space telescope.

“It was a pretty cool experience, and I learned a lot,” he said.

Carver has at least three more games left in his Monarch career; two more regular season games, and at least one more in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament. He hopes his team has one more run left in them.