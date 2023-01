SMITHFIELD (WAVY) – In a battle of teams riding nine-game winning streaks, Smithfield defeated Lafayette 80-62 in front of a fired up crowd at Smithfield High School.

The Rams led by 11 points at the half and by as many as 22 in the second half.

Lafayette got huge performance from Kamari Scott. He scored 22 points and grabbed 23 rebounds.

Lafayette improves to 16-3 in the win and will play at York on Friday while Smithfield falls to 15-4 and next plays at Grafton on Friday.