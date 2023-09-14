MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — Six Chowan University football players were suspended by the school and the Gulf South Conference following an incident near the end of its 42-18 home loss last Saturday to Delta State.

One of the players will be suspended for the remainder of the season and will be barred from the travel squad and stadium. Another non-team individual will be barred from the stadium for the rest of the season.

Chowan officials continue to investigate the incident and said additional disciplinary actions may be taken. The school will also review its football game management and security and submit any findings and new policies to the Gulf South Conference.

None of the suspended players were named by Chowan or the Gulf South Conference.

The game was stopped with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Chowan, which plays football in Division II, issued a public apology, per a news release from the university.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire Chowan University Department of Athletics, we would like to formally apologize to the Delta State University football players, their coaching staff, fans, and parents for the deplorable behavior that some of our football student-athletes chose to exhibit on Saturday in the final minutes of the fourth quarter,” said Chowan Athletic Director Patrick Mashuda in a statement. “The behavior shown by some is completely unacceptable and not indicative of the type of program that best represents Chowan University, the athletic department, and the football program.

“We have always prided ourselves on providing a great game atmosphere in a safe environment for fans and teams alike. We are committed to upholding the penalties that the Gulf South Conference has enacted as well as reviewing ways to ensure that this type of incident does not happen in the future.”

Mashuda thanked conference commissioner Matt Wilson and Chowan football coach Paul Johnson for helping with the investigation.

Johnson said the behavior of some of the team’s players “was completely unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Chowan is a football-only affiliate member of the Gulf South Conference before it becomes a full-time member of the Conference Carolinas in 2025.