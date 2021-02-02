2021 UVA Baseball Preview

Sports

Cavs head coach Brian O'Connor previews the upcoming season

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) University of Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’connor recently previewed the upcoming 2021 college baseball season. The Cavaliers were 14-4 last season before the pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel the spring championships.

Heading into this season, the Hoos have a deep roster of 38 players, some of which opted back in for another year of eligibility under NCAA rules, ready to compete for an ACC championship as well as a national championship.

The team began official practice Sunday, January 31st and opening day is scheduled for February 19th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***