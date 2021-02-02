2021 UVA Baseball Preview

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) University of Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’connor recently previewed the upcoming 2021 college baseball season. The Cavaliers were 14-4 last season before the pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel the spring championships.

Heading into this season, the Hoos have a deep roster of 38 players, some of which opted back in for another year of eligibility under NCAA rules, ready to compete for an ACC championship as well as a national championship.

The team began official practice Sunday, January 31st and opening day is scheduled for February 19th.