Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
51°
Sign Up
Norfolk
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
Live Election Results
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Coats for Families
Remarkable Women
Walmart Mass Shooting
NN Elementary School Shooting
Top Stories
Police say fiery Virginia Beach crash is possible …
Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Newport …
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at 60: report
Mercy Chefs, Smithfield Foods feeding Kentucky residents
Video
Watch Now
Live Breaking News
LIVE: WAVY Digital Desk
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Cameras Live
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
World Cup
Washington Huddle
NFL
Big Game Bound
ACC Football
Admirals
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Flights
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Dream-Remodels
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Event Calendar
Holidays
Cookie Classic
Hope & Healing Fund
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
RV Show of Tidewater Giveaway
Trending Stories
Supt.: 6-year-old’s backpack searched before shooting
Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Newport …
Police say fiery Virginia Beach crash is possible …
Chesapeake man conspired with brother to distribute …
VB students sent to hospital after ingesting THC …
Investigations
Supt.: 6-year-old’s backpack searched before shooting
Small business recovers more than $400k sent to fraudsters
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for severance …
View All Investigations