CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Friday morning, the Sentara Supply Chain Warehouse in Chesapeake was buzzing with activity, as two tractor-trailers from Operation Blessing were loaded with much needed medical supplies for Ukrainian refugee relief.

“Everyone can do something, right,” said Iris Lundy with Sentara. “The something that we, Sentara, can do is get these supplies loaded and sent there as soon as we can.”

The donated items included gowns, gloves, masks, face shields and goggles, stethoscopes, hand sanitizer and skin cleanser to help the wounded, injured and sick.

Tetiana Ordona has a big stake in this effort. She’s the Director of the Tidewater Ukrainian School and has loved ones still facing an uncertain future in Ukraine. She knows how vital this shipment is.

“With every hour, with every minute, we get more and more people injured and died. And we cannot underestimate the importance of this donation because so many people, so many kids, so many humans, so many civilians need urgent care,” said Ordona.

March 25, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Sentara Healthcare)

This is not lost on Sentara Healthcare.

“We have a mission at Sentara, it says we improve health every day. And that mission does not stop at our community or even at a border. It goes beyond. The best thing we can do is help out in a way we could do it is donating the supplies,” Lundy added.