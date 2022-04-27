VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local church leaders are hosting a multi-denominational Christian prayer service for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

The prayer service for Ukraine is Saturday, April 30, 6:30 p.m., at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. Event organizers say the event will be an “expression of compassion and prayer” from Christian, Jewish and Orthodox religious leaders in the area.



The event will also have reports about the refugee crisis and the condition of Ukrainian children and orphans from leaders who recently returned from Poland.

A Ukrainian children’s choir, composed of former orphans, will be signing at the event. .

The event is organized by Global Outreach Church and Bob Fox, head of 757 Church, a non-profit networking group.

