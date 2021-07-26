Trendy menswear for fall 2021

When fall arrives, wear breathable layers that you can easily take on and off as the weather and temperature fluctuate.

What is the best menswear for fall 2021?

When the weather changes, you not only want to prepare your wardrobe, you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward.

Before you turn your attention to the jackets and sweaters that will anchor your wardrobe, start with the basics, and look to upgrade your hat, scarfs and gloves.

There is also a practical aspect to fall fashion, so you don’t want to forget to upgrade your socks and flannel boxers. It also doesn’t hurt to have a good pair of thermal long johns.

What to consider when shopping for your fall wardrobe

Wear solid colors

Fall is the best time of year for earth tones, and the look of your fall wardrobe can be heightened with layered solid colors that can be mixed and matched to create your own style.

Make sure you have boots

The fall weather can be unpredictable, but if you swap out your sneakers and flip-flops for a solid pair of boots, you will be ready for whatever Mother Nature has to dish out.

Light coats are a must

The fluctuating weather can make planning ahead tricky, so during those days when it’s too warm for a heavy winter coat or a bomber jacket, but cool enough so a sweater isn’t enough, you want a solid go-to option that can fill the gap.

Shop for versatile sweaters

Whether it’s a cardigan or pullover, the right sweater is a great way for someone of any age to appear fashionable while also keeping warm. You never know when you might have to step out for an impromptu trip outdoors.

The best trendy menswear jackets for 2021

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lightweight Full-Zip Jacket

A polished but casual lightweight fall jacket with a tailored fit and lined interior is just what you need to top off any fall outfit. It features button cuffs, a full zip-front closure, a point collar and front welt pockets.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Calvin Klein Men’s Ripstop Bomber Jacket

This is a simple, yet rugged jacket that is stylish, comfortable and prepared to withstand the fluctuating fall weather. This is a must-have in your closet. It’s fully lined with a channel quilt to cut the chill on colder days, while the nylon shell keeps you dry during wet weather.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Michael Kors Denim Chore Jacket

A denim jacket is an essential fall staple for any man’s closet and this one takes it up a notch. It has a point collar and three front pockets. Made from the most durable denim that has been dyed in a dark hue, this denim jacket oozes sophistication and style.

Where to buy: Macy’s

The best trendy menswear tops for fall 2021

X-Ray Men’s Shawl Collar Cable Knit Cardigan

Fall fashion is all about layering great pieces together to make a complete look and this cardigan is the perfect piece to add to your collection. This shawl collar cardigan with kangaroo pockets, attractive buttons and knit details is perfect to toss over your favorite tee or under your jacket.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Wrangler Long Sleeve Flannel Woven Shirt

Nothing says fall fashion for men like a great flannel shirt. Lumberjack chic isn’t going anywhere and neither is this classic-cut long sleeve flannel with western details, including yokes, flap pockets and snaps.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Michael Kors Men’s Blocked Logo Zip Hoodie

The best part of fall is pulling out your favorite sweatshirt that’s been sitting in the back of your closet all summer, but if it’s time to update your wardrobe, this zip-up hoodie will become your new go-to. This ultra-soft, cotton designer hoodie has side pockets and logo taping on the sleeves. Pop this on for a run, casual events and lounging around with some joggers, or wear with a great pair of jeans for drinks with friends.

Where to buy: Macy’s

The best trendy menswear pants for fall 2021

Dockers Men’s Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pants

A modern slim-fit khaki is the ultimate fall pant. These stretch pants are a mix of cotton and elastane with wrinkle-free technology, permanent creases and durable buttons, making it the perfect mix of comfort and style while also being easy to launder.

Where to buy: Amazon

Terrebonne Joggers

This great-fitting jogger is wildly comfortable and offers full coverage for the colder fall weather. They feature an adjustable drawcord waistband and two front pockets, with a zippered back pocket to safely keep all the items you need to carry. These joggers are lightweight, high-performance pants that are great for everyday use but designed for all types of outdoor activities.

Where to buy: Backcountry

The best trendy menswear shoes for 2021

Timberland Davis Men’s Square Chukka

Step into fall with stylish, warm and waterproof boots with lace-up closure, metal eyelets and OrthoLite footbeds for extra comfort. These fashionable fall boots are made with a leather upper, a rubber sole and faux fur lining, making them look and feel cozy and crisp.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Vance Co. Men’s Landon Dress Boot

This boot is the epitome of fall footwear when it comes to both professional and semi-formal menswear attire. This high-top version of the boot is made from premium vegan leather and faux mahogany and has wood grain block heels for a fashion-forward and trendy look.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Nike Men’s Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes

A high-top sneaker is the casual, athletic footwear you look forward to wearing each fall. These throwback-style sneakers have vintage leather, while the synthetic uppers provide additional support and comfort.

Where to buy: Dicks Sporting Goods and Amazon

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews.

