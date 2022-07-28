When it comes to Purina dog food, there are many healthy options for all breeds, ages and types of dogs.

Best Purina dog food

Purina offers several lines of dog food formulated for different breeds and ages of dogs to ensure they grow healthy and strong. The brand is known for its high-quality ingredients and assortment of flavors in wet and dry food. Whatever your pet’s dietary needs, Purina is sure to have an option for you.

Formulas and benefits

For the past 90 years, Purina has made a name for itself as an advocate of pet health, and it shows in its premium recipes. Each bag or can of Purina dog food is chock full of nutrients that ensure your pet’s health and wellbeing. The company also focuses on sustainability and innovation in how it approaches pet nutrition, animal awareness and care in the community.

Purina’s lines of dog food include:

Beneful: These recipes are rich in real poultry, meat or fish. They do not contain artificial flavors or ingredients, though some contain grains. They’re best for those who want well-balanced dog food for any age or breed.

Purina One: With flavor options such as chicken, corn and peas, chicken and rice or lamb and rice, Purina One is formulated to support puppy, adult and senior dog health.

Purina Pro Plan: This option is fortified with live probiotics and can support a healthy coat and digestive processes.

Purina Bella: Formulated for small breeds, Purina Bella contains the nutrients necessary for your pet's health.

Many of these dog foods tackle specific issues, such as:

Digestive health

Coat and skin health

Weight management

Muscle and bone development

Aging

Ingredients

Ingredients vary based on the dog food, but common ones include:

Healthy proteins (such as chicken breast, beef, fish and bacon)

Fatty acids

Probiotics

Natural carbohydrates (such as corn and barley)

Nutrient-rich fats (such as beef fat, beef broth and avocado)

Vitamins A, B, C, E and K

Essential minerals

Amino acids

Grains

Each food is tailored based on the dog:

Breed

Age

Weight and size

Activity level

Health

Nutritional needs

You can use the Pet Food Finder tool on the Purina website to determine which food is best for your pet.

Form

As with cat food, Purina dog food comes in the following forms:

Dry food or kibble: Dry food can promote healthy teeth since it can help remove tartar. It can also support healthy digestive processes. It is also long-lasting and can be left out throughout the day since it doesn’t dry out.

Dry food can promote healthy teeth since it can help remove tartar. It can also support healthy digestive processes. It is also long-lasting and can be left out throughout the day since it doesn’t dry out. Canned wet food: Wet food has a high moisture content, which can help your dog stay hydrated and prevent issues with the urinary tract. It also tends to have fewer carbohydrates than dry food, which can help with weight management or weight loss. Some dogs prefer wet food too since it’s typically more flavorful.

Wet food has a high moisture content, which can help your dog stay hydrated and prevent issues with the urinary tract. It also tends to have fewer carbohydrates than dry food, which can help with weight management or weight loss. Some dogs prefer wet food too since it’s typically more flavorful. Treats or supplements: Purina offers everything from dental chews and dog bones to jerky and strips. These treats can keep your pet busy, be used as a reward for good behavior or support dental health.

Breed and age

Purina categorizes its dog food into the following types:

Puppy

Adult

Senior

Large breed

Small breed

Within each type are smaller categories that focus on specific nutritional needs, flavors and food type. Remember that every breed is different, so certain lines might work for one dog but not another. When in doubt, consult a veterinarian for a recommended dietary plan.

Feeding amount

Purina lists the recommended feeding guidelines on the back of each dog food container. This amount is based on your pet’s current weight, size and age.

For example, the Purina Pro Plan Bright Mind food is formulated for adult dogs ages 7 years old and up. A dog this size and age that weighs 13 to 20 pounds should eat between 1 and 1.25 cups of food a day.

Quantity

The amount of food in a container depends on the type of food.

Dry food typically weighs at least 5 pounds but can be 30 pounds or more.

typically weighs at least 5 pounds but can be 30 pounds or more. Wet food usually comes in ounces and can range from 3.5 to 13 ounces.

When you get wet food, you can get single containers or boxes with between six and 30 cans. These sets often include multiple flavors, making them a great option for dogs that get bored easily or for trying out different options.

8 best Purina dog foods

Purina One Natural High Protein Large Breed Dry Puppy Food

This dry food is formulated for large breeds of puppies and can support brain and vision development while promoting a strong immune system through antioxidants. It also provides healthy energy through high-quality chicken and essential minerals and vitamins. It’s best for puppies under the age of 1 year old.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Pro Plan High Protein Digestive Health Large Breed Dry Dog Food

Available in containers ranging from 18 to 47 pounds, this chicken and rice dog food comes in wet and dry forms. It’s made for larger breeds or adult dogs. It contains glucosamine and omega-3 fatty acids that support joint health and natural prebiotic fiber to aid digestion.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina One Natural, High Protein Gravy Wet Dog Food, SmartBlend Tender Cuts Chicken and Brown Rice

This is a great choice for dog owners who want premium wet food rich in healthy proteins, vitamins and minerals. The formula is made to support healthy joints and immune system function. It comes with a dozen 13-ounce containers.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Pro Plan Sport Performance 30/20 Turkey Duck and Quail Formula Dry Dog Food

Made for active, working dogs at all stages of life, this dog food contains 30% protein and 20% fat. It comes in either turkey, duck and quail or chicken with rice.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Stomach and Stomach Large Breed Dog Food, Salmon Formula

Available in either a 24- or 35-pound bag, this dry dog food is ideal for larger breeds with sensitive stomachs or skin. It contains easy-to-digest ingredients, such as oatmeal and sunflower oil. It also has prebiotic fiber that aids in digestive health.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Beneful High Protein, Gravy Wet Dog Food Variety Pack, Chopped Blends

This 12-pack of 10-ounce cans contains four of each flavor: beef, chicken and lamb. Each one includes high amounts of protein, healthy vegetables and rice.

Sold by Amazon

Purina Pro Plan High Protein Dog Food for Senior Dogs

This high-protein wet food is made for senior dogs, especially those that need help with mobility. It includes 12 cans, each of which is 13 ounces. It also comes in flavors such as beef and rice, turkey and rice and chicken and rice.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina One Natural High Protein Dry Puppy Food Plus Healthy Puppy Formula

This protein-rich puppy food is for smaller breeds and promotes a strong immune system, strong muscles and healthy brain development. It comes in bags ranging from 4 to 40 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

