Memorial Day essentials for 2021

Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. After being referred to as Memorial Day for years, it was officially renamed in 1971.

Not only is Memorial Day a time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, but it’s also the unofficial beginning of summer. There’s never been a better reason to celebrate with your friends and family.

Opening your pool, going to the beach and having a cookout are all exciting things to do over Memorial Day weekend. Regardless of your plans, it’s time to begin preparing for the long weekend.

Whether you’re packing to go out of town or staying close to home, it’s easy to forget an item or two on your list. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some Memorial Day 2021 essentials, so you don’t have to worry about leaving anything behind. From the grill-master to the beach-goer, there’s something on this list for everyone.

For hanging out by the water

Those who plan to spend their Memorial Day weekend by the pool, beach or lake will appreciate these essentials for both kids and adults.

Wow World of Watersports Inflatable Floating Water Walkway

Whether you’re enjoying Memorial Day at the pool, beach or lake, this floating water walkway will provide endless fun and relaxation. The connecting zipper system allows you to connect several inflatables to create your own island. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Poolmaster Swimming Pool Water Hammock Float Lounge

This hammock-style lounge float keeps you partially in the water to ensure you stay cool in the hot sun and has a comfortable headrest for those who want to relax. It rolls up small for easy storage and doesn’t take as much time to inflate as other traditional floats. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Melissa & Doug Undersea Treasure Hunt Set

Kids will be busy all day looking for coins at the bottom of the pool to fill their floating treasure chest. You can also turn it into a fun game out of the water. The fade-resistant colors are meant to stand up to chlorine and sun exposure. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Intex Floating Hoops Inflatable Basketball Game

This floating basketball game is a great way to bring a little competition to the pool, beach or lake. It’s affordable and folds down small, so you can take it anywhere. All ages can enjoy this basketball game. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

For hanging out on the patio or lawn

Spending time with friends and family is the best part of Memorial Day. Here are some patio and lawn furniture essentials to make spending time together even better.

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler

This camping chair is affordable and collapses down, so you can easily bring it with you. It holds up to 325-pounds and comes with a built-in cooler big enough to keep four cans cold. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Hampton Bay Braxton Park 3-Piece Outdoor Sectional

Kick back and relax with all your friends and family on this roomy outdoor sectional. The cushions are fade-resistant, stain-resistant, and made with a foam core for extra comfort. Sold by Home Depot

Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 8-Piece Dining Set

This outdoor dining set is durable and attractive. The cushions are comfortable and come with a velcro strap to easily remove them from inclement weather. It comes with eight chairs and a bench for extra seating options. Sold by Macy’s

For the grill-master

If you enjoy spending time behind the grill, check out these Memorial Day grilling essentials.

Weber Q2200 Portable Liquid Propane Grill

This portable grill is small enough to transport yet heavy-duty sufficient to grill anything you can imagine. The side tables are convenient for holding food or grilling tools. You never have to be without a grill ever again. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Spirit E310 Liquid Propane Grill

Durable and spacious with various extra features, this is one of the best gas grills on the market. It has three stainless steel burners, push-button ignition, and an easy-to-read fuel gauge. The porcelain-enameled lid and cook box won’t rust or peel over time. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

New Star Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

This affordable BBQ tool set is beneficial for beginners learning how to use each tool and manageable enough to bring with you on the go. It includes a tong, spatula, cleaning brush and fork, all made of heavy-duty high-grade stainless steel with a solid hardwood handle. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Weber Small Stainless Steel Vegetable Basket

Grill more than just meat with this stainless steel grill basket. It’s perfect for a variety of side dishes and fits any Weber grill. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

The clothes

A fun weekend isn’t complete without some fun and stylish fashion. Here are a few functional Memorial Day clothing options for kids and adults.

i play by green sprouts One-Piece Swim Sunsuit

Keep your little ones protected and stylish in this swimsuit. It’s quick-drying and has UPF 50+ protection. The snaps and zipper make it easy to take on and off to quickly change diapers. Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Macy’s

RuffleButts Baby/Toddler Wide Brim Sun Hat

Protect little ones from the sun with this soft hat offering UPF 50+. It comes in multiple colors and has an adjustable chin strap. Don’t worry about getting it wet since it dries quickly. Sold by Amazon

Women’s Summer Swimwear Cover-Up

This fan-favorite cover-up comes in dozens of colors, so you can find the perfect match for any outfit. The pull-over style makes it easy to put on and take off. Sold by Amazon

The activities

Don’t waste a minute of your Memorial Day weekend. Here are some fun activities you can play wherever you go.

Nerf Super Soaker Scatterblast Blaster

Older kids will enjoy the 30-foot shooting range and 22-ounce storage, so they don’t have to fill up as often. This water gun also has a manageable pump handle that is easy enough for younger kids to shoot. Sold by Kohl’s

GoSports Foldable Cornhole

Cornhole is the perfect game for a large get-together since it can be enjoyed by all ages. It’s regulation size and comes in various fun designs. The legs also fold up for convenient storage and transport. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

GoSports Giant Wooden 4-in-a-Row Game

Make your Memorial Day weekend even better with this giant 4-in-a-Row game. It’s great for the whole family and comes with a tote bag for easy transport. Younger kids will have a blast playing this life-size game. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Intex Fun ‘n Fruity Inflatable Play Center

If you can’t go to the water, bring the water to you. Little ones will love having a fun way to stay cool in the sun. It features a slide, shallow wading area and water spouts. Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

The extras

Whether you’re going to the beach or having a picnic, here are some essentials you don’t want to forget.

WildHorn Outfitters Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel

This beach towel comes in various designs and colors and folds down small enough to fit in your beach bag. Not only is it highly absorbent and able to hold up to four times its weight in water, but it’s also quick-drying. Sold by Amazon

OdyseaCo Mesh Beach Bag Tote with Insulated Cooler

This tote bag is perfect for the beach, BBQs, picnics, camping and more. It has a zipper to keep items put, an insulated cooler to keep beverages cool and padded handles for comfortable carrying. Sold by Amazon

Scuddles Outdoor Roll-Up Blanket

Coming in an assortment of sizes and colors, this roll-up blanket is the ideal companion for the beach or a picnic. It’s waterproof and features a layer of foam for comfortability. Just shake to wipe off dirt, mud, wet grass and beach sand. Sold by Amazon

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Never be without music with this portable speaker. Bluetooth capabilities allow anyone to easily sync up their phone and become the DJ. Since it’s waterproof, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet at the pool or beach. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

