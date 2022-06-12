Which Victorinox luggage is best?

Initially gaining fame thanks to its line of high-quality Swiss Army knives, the Victorinox brand has expanded to become one of the most well-respected names in the world of luggage. Victorinox luggage has combined elegance, security and functionality from small to large capacity bags to create numerous sought-after luggage collections. With various sizes, styles and built-in features, Victorinox is a worthwhile luggage choice for anyone who values a high-end design and high-quality construction. If you are in the market for a protective suitcase with an elegant design, the top choice is the Victorinox Swiss Army VX Avenue Medium Hardside Spinner Suitcase.

What to know before you buy Victorinox luggage

Size

The first thing to consider while shopping for your new Victorinox luggage is how big of a bag you need. Large suitcase options can fit a whole lot more, but they may require a long check-in process or added travel fees. Many smaller bag options fit airline carry-on size requirements, meaning fewer travel fees and less time spent at baggage claim. However, smaller bags do fit a lot less, so they may not be the best choice for long-term travel.

Construction

When it comes to construction, Victorinox luggage withstands even the most brutal aspects of travel. Most hard-side luggage options use polycarbonate. This durable plastic material is the best choice for protection, but it offers little give if you are trying to stuff your suitcase. For consumers who prefer more give, many soft-side luggage options feature expandable capabilities. Constructed using water and tear resistant fabric, soft-side luggage options are sure to last but may not be the best option when it comes to protecting your belongings.

Ease of transport

Most carry-on and large-sized Victorinox luggage options feature 360-degree spinner wheels and extendable handles. These durable features make it easy to quickly transport your luggage through the airport and onto the aircraft. Some smaller Victorinox options, such as weekender bags or duffles, have molded handles for comfortable carrying.

What to look for in quality Victorinox luggage

Modern features

Some Victorinox luggage options feature built-in USB charging ports. While these options are more expensive, they provide on-the-go charging for your electronics, making it easy to keep you in contact with your loved ones during hectic travel.

TSA-approved locks

When it comes to traveling, having added security for your most essential items is always a plus. Thankfully, many Victorinox bags feature built-in TSA-approved locks making it easy to lock up your valuables without interfering with TSA guidelines.

Internal and external pockets

If you prefer to stay organized while you travel, opt for a luggage option that features a variety of internal and external pockets. These pockets make it easy to keep everything separate and in place, allowing easy access to all your essentials.

How much you can expect to spend on Victorinox luggage

Depending on the size and features, you can expect to spend anywhere from $150-$900 on Victorinox luggage.

Victorinox luggage FAQ

How do I know if my Victorinox luggage counts as a carry-on?

A. While most Victorinox carry-on-sized luggage meets the TSA-approved carry-on standard, many different airlines have different carry-on size requirements. To ensure the best travel experience, always double-check your bag with the airline-specific carry-on standards before traveling.

How do I unlock my Victorinox luggage?

A. If you have never set the luggage lock, the default lock combination should be “0-0-0”. Once you’ve entered the code, pull the lock shackle up the unlock. To re-lock, rotate the lock shackle 180 degrees and push down on the lock shackle.

What’s the best Victorinox luggage to buy?

Top Victorinox luggage

Victorinox Swiss Army VX Avenue Medium Hardside Spinner Suitcase

What you need to know: This durable suitcase is perfect for long-term domestic or international travel.

What you’ll love: The polycarbonate construction ensures full protection for all your travel essentials. With large capacity and 360-degree spinner wheels, this suitcase can fit a lot without being hard to carry. The added expandable cube and padded pocket make it easy to transport hygiene items and expensive electronics. Many consumers also love the built-in multi-tool, ID tag and recessed TSA lock. The scratch-resistant finish ensures a pristine look even after years of use.

What you should consider: The dimensions of this bag do not meet the carry-on guidelines of most airlines.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Victorinox carry-on luggage

Victorinox Swiss Army Nova 2.0 Soft Side Frequent Flyer Carry-on

What you need to know: Designed to combine modern features and high-quality construction, this bag is the ideal carry-on for any traveler.

What you’ll love: Constructed using water-resistant fabric and high-grade aluminum, this bag is built to last. With a large capacity and zippered interior pockets, there is plenty of space to pack all your travel essentials. The large, 360-degree spinner wheels and aircraft aluminum handle make transport a breeze. The built-in USB charging port, ID tray and TSA-approved combo lock offer on-the-go security and convenience.

What you should consider: This bag does not have a hard exterior, so it may not be ideal for consumers who prefer the optimal travel protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Victorinox luggage for the money

Victorinox Swiss Army VX Avenue Soft Side Weekender Duffel

What you need to know: This multipurpose bag is perfect for short-term travel.

What you’ll love: The water and tear-resistant fabric provide complete protection for your belongings. With multiple interior and exterior zippered pockets, this bag offers plenty of variety when it comes to packing. The lockable zippers ensure extra security for expensive electronics and personal items. The molded handle makes it easy to carry.

What you should consider: This bag is for short-term travel, so it is not as spacious as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

