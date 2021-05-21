Airline system outages cause delays at ORF

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic. The airline said Wednesday, July 15, it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A system outage early Friday morning has caused delayed in American Airline flights in Hampton Roads.

According to responses from American Airlines, there was a technical issue that impacted several carriers, including American Airlines that caused a system outage.

Two flights departing to Charlotte and Chicago from Norfolk International Airport have been delayed, according to the Norfolk’s departure map.

The outage has been restored, according to American Airlines official.