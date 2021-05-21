Airline system outages cause delays at ORF

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A system outage early Friday morning has caused delayed in American Airline flights in Hampton Roads.
According to responses from American Airlines, there was a technical issue that impacted several carriers, including American Airlines that caused a system outage.
Two flights departing to Charlotte and Chicago from Norfolk International Airport have been delayed, according to the Norfolk’s departure map.
The outage has been restored, according to American Airlines official.