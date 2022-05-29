NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY ) — About 88,000 Virginians are expected to fly the skies on Memorial Day weekend.



Holly Collins Dalby, AAA Director of Public Affairs, is among those taking off from Norfolk International Airport.

“People are not going to forgo their summer vacation plans anyway. They have just waited too long for vacation and they’re going to go!”



AAA expects the holiday weekend to be busy on the roads. Dalby predicts Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days, as people head home.



“If you are driving the midday is going to be your worst. If you are going to drive on Monday, get an early start and expect traffic to be heavy.”

Dalby said it is difficult to predict when gas prices will go down. “Don’t wait until you are all the way down at empty to fill up.”

If you plan to travel, plan to pay more. “People are seeing hotel higher, rental car prices higher.”