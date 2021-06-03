Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Hampton Police respond to shooting on Andrews Blvd
Norfolk receives S&P’s highest credit level rating
Florida man attacked by alligator while diving for megalodon teeth in river
Video
Protection of rare Nevada flower could jeopardize company’s mining plans
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Video Games
11 fun Xbox games for families
Trending Stories
JMU softball downs No. 1 Oklahoma in extras to win their first ever Women’s College World Series game
Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run
Video
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Hampton commonwealth’s attorney receives investigation results for traffic stop of Lt. Nazario in Windsor
Video
Blog: Hampton Roads to See Rain, Strong Storms, & Possible Flooding Next 36 Hours.
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP