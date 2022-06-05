Which Bullseye Toy Story toy is best?

Since the first movie was released in 1995, Toy Story has become a classic that is loved by children and adults alike. This has sparked the release of dozens of Toy Story toys in the likeness of lovable characters like Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Forky.

If you’re looking to help a child expand their collection to be as big as Andy’s, one character you don’t want to miss is Woody’s trusted steed and companion Bullseye. Here you’ll be able to find the best Bullseye Toy Story toy for any child, like the Disney Pixar Toy Story Bullseye Plush.

What to know before you buy a Bullseye Toy Story toy

Age-Appropriate

While toys are meant for having fun, they should also be age-appropriate and safe. An age recommendation on a toy indicates the minimum age at which a child can enjoy the toy and possess the ability to use the toy safely. Young children using toys for older kids have a greater potential to get hurt.

Most product descriptions detail the age recommendation, so be sure to check and make sure it fits the child you’re buying it for.

Temperament

A toy that works wonders on one child may have the opposite effect on another child. This is because a child’s temperament, habits, attitudes and behaviors can greatly influence what type of toy is best for them. Before deciding on a toy, be sure it’s the right fit for your child’s style of play.

Safety Hazards

For young children, one of the biggest safety hazards in a toy is small parts that could accidentally be swallowed or choked on. Small parts can also be lost easily, getting into hard-to-reach spots or even accidentally being sucked up by a vacuum.

Be sure to make note of any potential safety hazards of a toy and always supervise young children while they’re playing.

What to look for in a quality Bullseye Toy Story toy

Materials

Plastic is one of the most popular and convenient choices of material for children’s toys because it is so durable, but certain plastics can be harmful to children. Look for plastic toys that are non-toxic. For toys made of cloth, wood or other materials, making sure they are non-flammable is important as well.

Durability

Some children, especially young ones, often enjoy testing the limits of their toys. This makes the durability of a toy particularly important. Certain plastic and wooden toys tend to be the most durable. Well-crafted, quality toys will withstand even the roughest play.

Child involvement

A Bullseye Toy Story toy, like any great toy, ought to encourage imagination and the full involvement of the child playing with it. Imagination-based toys invite the child to create their own world that broadens the scope of their playing environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bullseye Toy Story toy

The price of a Bullseye Toy Story toy depends on the size, material, and whether or not other characters are included. The most inexpensive models start at $15 and the most expensive ones can run up to $50.

Bullseye Toy Story toy FAQ

How can I ensure a toy is safe for my child to play with?

A: There are some simple ways you can make sure a toy is safe, such as checking it for sharp edges and keeping an eye out for small parts that could be choked on. If a product’s packaging has ASTM somewhere on it, that means it meets the national standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

What are the benefits of imagination-based toys?

A: Encouraging the use of imagination in children has many long-term benefits, including social-skills development, problem-solving and language skills and a boost in self-confidence. Your child can get these benefits even when playing by themselves.

What can I do when my child is no longer interested in their Bullseye toy?

A: If your child has lost interest or outgrown a toy, there is almost certainly another child who would want it. Consider regifting your toy to a friend or family member or donating it to a greater cause.

What’s the best Bullseye Toy Story toy to buy?

Top Bullseye Toy Story toy

Disney Pixar Toy Story Bullseye Plush

What you need to know: Complete with a saddle and stirrups, this Bullseye plush is ready to ride for younger or older children, making him the perfect addition to any child’s Toy Story toy collection.

What you’ll love: Detailing makes this plush look true to its movie counterpart, down to the embroidered “A-N-D-Y” on the bottom of his hooves. It sits at an impressive 17 inches tall and has no plastic elements, making it 100% soft.

What you should consider: The plush material does not allow it to stand upright on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bullseye Toy Story toy for the money

Disney Pixar Toy Story Jesse and Bullseye 2-Pack Figures

What you need to know: This two-pack includes cowgirl Jesse and her trusty steed Bullseye made to look nearly identical to their movie characters.

What you’ll love: Using a movie-inspired scale for size, both figures stand at roughly 8 inches tall. Both characters have movable limbs and are able to stand either on their own or posed together. It is perfect for any Toy Story fan with a big imagination.

What you should consider: Some complaints of Jesse not properly fitting into Bullseye’s saddle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody and Bullseye 2-Pack Figures

What you need to know: These sturdy, plastic action-figure style toys are made to last and make for great play with toddlers, preschoolers and older children.

What you’ll love: Both characters have movable limbs, making them extremely posable. Their size and careful detail make them near replicas of their movie characters. They can be played with separately or Woody can mount Bullseye’s saddle and they can ride together.

What you should consider: One of the most expensive options available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

