It’s pretty safe to say that “Barbie” mania is still going strong. Over the weekend, the movie surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. And in case repeat trips to the theater aren’t enough to feed your “Barbie” obsession, Mattel is still rolling out dolls inspired by the movie’s characters that are becoming instant collectibles. The latest? A “Weird Barbie” based on Kate McKinnon’s character.

Warning: “Barbie” spoilers ahead.

Who is ‘Weird Barbie’?

In the movie, Kate McKinnon plays Weird Barbie, a doll with a mismatched outfit, hair cut into a ragged short cut with scissors and marker lines drawn on her face. The joke is that she’s what a Barbie looks like when you play too hard with her — something many an audience member can relate to.

Weird Barbie lives on the outskirts of Barbie Land, and when Margot Robbie’s “Stereotypical Barbie” begins to experience her bodily malfunctions, she visits Weird Barbie to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

At Weird Barbie’s house, you can also find some of the strangest discontinued Barbies from the past, like Growing Up Skipper, Earring Magic Ken and Barbie’s golden retriever, Tanner, from the Walk and Potty Pup playset, which was recalled after it was discovered that his tiny nuggets of dog poop posed a serious choking hazard.

Get your own collectible Weird Barbie doll

Weird Barbie — “Barbie The Movie”

Weird Barbie is available as part of the Barbie Signature collection from Mattel. She’s dressed in her bright pink dress with colorful artwork, puffy sleeves and green snakeskin boots from the movie. She features the short, messy haircut and marker face markings any “Barbie” movie lover will recognize. Mattel even made her with its “Made to Move” jointed body type, so you can position her in the splits, just like in the movie. You can pre-order yours now; it ships on or before May 31, 2024.

Sold by Mattel

4 other must-have dolls inspired by the ‘Barbie’ movie

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Gold Disco Jumpsuit

Barbie doesn’t have anything big planned — just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, planned choreography and a bespoke song. You should stop by. She’s ready to dance the night away in her iconic gold disco jumpsuit inspired by the party scene.

Sold by Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Pink Western Outfit

Barbie’s first outfit change in the real world delivered this iconic look, which is just as fabulous on the beach as it is escaping Mattel’s global headquarters. This Barbie also comes with a stand for easy display.

Sold by Target

“Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll Wearing Pastel Striped Beach Matching Set

Contrary to what many might think, his job isn’t lifeguard, it’s just beach. And how good he is at beach. This Ryan Gosling-inspired doll is dressed for a hard day’s work, complete with his surfboard accessory.

Sold by Amazon

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, President Barbie In Pink And Gold Dress

The president is here, and you’re welcome. This doll, modeled after Issa Rae, stuns in her Girls’ Night dress, complete with her president sash.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.