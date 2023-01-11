Which ‘Frozen’ doll is best?

Among the slew of themed toys, shoppers can choose from many dolls based on the beloved characters featured in the “Frozen” movies. From human characters Elsa, Anna and Kristoff to the non-human Sven and Olaf, there is a doll out there for every fan. Whether you’re a child who has watched the “Frozen” movies 500 times or an adult who loves everything Disney, there is a doll for you. This includes our top choice, which is the Disney “Frozen” Shimmer Elsa Fashion Doll.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ doll

‘Frozen 2’ dolls

When shopping for a doll set, it is important to know if the dolls are from the first or second “Frozen” movie. The second “Frozen” movie digs deeper into the relationship between Elsa and Anna. Children who connect more to “Frozen 2” will prefer Elsa and Anna dolls that wear outfits from the second movie. New characters were introduced in the second “Frozen” movie. When shopping for “Frozen 2” dolls, consider purchasing Queen Oduna, King Agnarr, Lieutenant Destin Mattias and Bruni.

Playing with dolls supports child development

Frozen dolls are a great tool to support a child’s development. Research shows that playing with dolls is beneficial for children because it can foster empathy and help with the development of social skills. Pretend play is great for children of any gender, and dolls are great items to help children incorporate this style of play. Additionally, larger dolls can be great gifts for children preparing to welcome a new sibling to the family.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ doll

Details

Many children enjoy styling a doll’s hair, especially long hair such as on Elsa and Anna. Look for hair that looks natural and is soft enough to brush or comb through. Pay attention to the outfits Anna and Elsa wear. Some children prefer their doll to look exactly like the character in the movie, while other children are fine with creative license. For adults, clothing detail and accuracy will matter if they plan on putting the doll on display.

Accessories

For children older than toddler age, the more accessories, the better. For younger children, avoid a doll that comes with small parts, as they present choking hazards.

Doll sets

If you can’t decide what “Frozen” doll to purchase, a set is a great choice. “Frozen” doll sets that feature the royal family are one of the best sellers. Adventure sets are other popular options because they usually come with a sled and Sven figure.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ doll

One “Frozen” doll or set can cost $10-$40.

‘Frozen’ doll FAQ

Are the limited-edition or collector’s-edition ‘Frozen’ dolls valuable?

A. Disney collectables are revered by many for their value. There are several types of “Frozen” collectables that are highly sought after by Disney fans. Limited-edition and collector’s-edition “Frozen” dolls are no exception. It is impossible to estimate just how much the value of a limited-edition or collector’s-edition doll will increase. However, when it comes to investing in Disney collectables, a “Frozen” doll is a great choice, considering the cult following of this beloved movie’s characters.

What is a ‘Frozen’ doll cake?

A. Children’s birthday cakes featuring “Frozen” dolls have been a hot trend ever since the first “Frozen” movie became a hit. You can order a “Frozen” doll cake from a bakery or make one yourself. You need a few round cake pans and an Elsa doll that stands around 10 inches. Insert the Elsa doll into the center of the stacked, baked cakes. Cut down and shape the cake to look like the bottom of Elsa’s dress.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ doll to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ doll

Disney “Frozen” Shimmer Elsa Fashion Doll

What you need to know: An Elsa doll for kids 3 years and up, she wears her queen-inspired outfit with a flowing cape and high heels.

What you’ll love: You can pose this Elsa in several different positions, style her long hair and change her dress.

What you should consider: Elsa’s cape and shoes are not removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ doll for the money

Disney “Frozen” Deluxe Petite Doll Gift Set

What you need to know: This set of beloved characters from the Frozen movies includes Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in signature outfits with removable accessories.

What you’ll love: The 6-inch petite-sized dolls and accessories are easily packed into a travel bag for play on the go.

What you should consider: The small parts can be a choking hazard for kids under 3 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

