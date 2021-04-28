Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
US contractor sentenced for stealing truck from Afghan base
DoD: U.S. Army staff sergeant from Richmond dead following non-combat incident in Kuwait
Virginia to receive $13.8 million in federal funds to support students experiencing homelessness
Video
Virginia State Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Mathews Co.
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Board Games
The best mahjong set
Trending Stories
Judge orders delay in public release of bodycam footage in Andrew Brown case, family can view within 10 days
Video
NC COVID-19 April 28 update: Over 1,700 new cases, Gov. Cooper lifts mask mandate, changes mass gather limits
Video
Exclusive: City video of Pasquotank County deputies arriving to serve warrant at Andrew Brown’s home
Video
DoD: U.S. Army staff sergeant from Richmond dead following non-combat incident in Kuwait
7 protesters arrested in Elizabeth City in wake of independent autopsy findings in Andrew Brown Jr. case
Video