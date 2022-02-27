Which Black Widow action figures are best?

Several characters have taken the Black Widow mantle in the Marvel comics. The original and best-known is Natasha Romanov, played by Scarlett Johansson in no less than eight Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Although Black Widow was always a supporting character in the Marvel universe until the 2021 film “Black Widow,” her action figures became very popular. This popularity remains, and any Avengers action figure collection will be incomplete without her.

The best Black Widow action figure to enhance any group is the Marvel Legends: Black Widow With Motorcycle.

What to know before you buy a Black Widow action figure

Character choice

An action figure is a great choice as a gift, and choosing the correct character is important. Even if Black Widow is the recipient’s favorite character, they may already have her in their collection — and buying a Black Widow when she is not the recipient’s favorite character may lead to disappointment. Be clear on the individual, or version of the individual, the recipient wants to add to their collection.

Play or display?

Basic figures will have fewer points of articulation, and these tend to be more durable because they are designed for being bashed around at play. A collector or a fan who wants to make awesome poses will be more satisfied with a figure with more articulation points.

Compatibility

Black Widow action figures feature in different lines made by various companies. These lines may be incompatible in both size and accessories. Suppose you want to make a collection of figures to act out scenarios or be displayed together with Black Widow. A villainous Taskmaster will look strange battling Black Widow if she is twice his size! In that case, make sure they are all from the same series.

What to look for in a quality Black Widow action figure

Accessories

Although she doesn’t sport a recognizable weapon like Thor’s hammer or Captain America’s shield, a Black Widow action figure could come with several iconic accessories. Her weapons of choice are dual batons, two Glock 26 pistols or electric-shock-discharging bracelets known as the Black Widow’s bite. Also, she is often seen skillfully riding a motorcycle in both the movies and the comics.

Articulation

Action figures designed for roughhouse play are usually economically priced and don’t feature much movement in the joints. Expect the legs and arms to move, but not much else. However, premium figures should have many more points of articulation. As Black Widow is a martial arts expert, fans will want to display as many poses representing this as possible.

Detail

Movie iterations should have Scarlett Johansson’s facial details and costumes. Comic-book versions will be based on comic-book art and won’t look much like the Hollywood actress. Molding and sculpting techniques are very high these days, so don’t accept poor detailing — even on budget-friendly figures.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black Widow action figure

Economical figures can be found at around $10, while high-end collectibles can reach as much as $300. Mid-range Black Widows will be in the $20-$50 range and should feature good details and articulation.

Black Widow action figure FAQ

Can a Black Widow action figure become valuable?

A. Any action figure from any franchise has the potential to become valuable. Taking care of it is crucial in achieving this. Many people who buy action figures as investments do not even remove them from their packaging. If you have this in mind, make sure the packaging of any figure you purchase is in perfect condition.

How can I increase an action figure’s valuation?

A. After keeping it in its box, the second most important thing is buying action figures about to go out of production. Also, research market trends, seek out good deals, and store your figure at room temperature.

What are the best Black Widow action figures to buy?

Top Black Widow action figure

Marvel Legends Black Widow With Motorcycle

What you need to know: This bike-and-figure set is ready to be the centerpiece in any action-figure collection for children aged 4 and up.

What you’ll love: Highly articulated, this 6-inch figure is capable of awesome martial arts moves. She comes complete with her choice of vehicle: a super-cool motorcycle. She also comes with the option of two hairstyles, and her attire is the iconic black outfit.

What you should consider: The facial features are based on the comic-book character version, so they don’t resemble Scarlett Johansson.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Black Widow action figure for the money

“Avengers Endgame” Titan Hero Power Series Black Widow

What you need to know: This is a 12-inch action figure aimed at children over age 4.

What you’ll love: You can collect this Black Widow along with other Titan Hero Avengers. She is compatible with the FX launcher, sold separately, which will let her interact with the other figures with sounds and phrases. It’s a durable, large figure that isn’t easily lost.

What you should consider: The articulation points won’t produce any memorable martial arts posing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Legends Black Widow 6-Inch

What you need to know: This version is inspired by the “Black Widow” solo movie.

What you’ll love: Black Widow looks great with her good articulation and premium detailing. This figure comes with part of a Crimson Dynamo figure that can be built by collecting other pieces from other Avengers action figures.

What you should consider: Small accessories are choking hazards, so the figure is not suitable for children under 4.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

