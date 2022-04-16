With the way gas prices are rising, some analysts predict that an average of $6 per gallon might not be too far away. As summer approaches, this could be problematic. In the warmer months, people take more vacations, which means an increased demand for gas. Even if you aren’t planning road trips every weekend, there is another reason why higher gas prices could create a financial strain this summer: yard maintenance.

However, this might not be a bad thing. Higher gas prices could be the incentive that pushes the average homeowner to move from gas-powered options to more earth-friendly electric lawn tools.

Gas vs. electric lawn tools

The rise in gas prices may have prompted you to consider if electric yard tools will save you money on fuel, but that is not the only aspect you should consider when debating making the switch.

Fuel cost

You may have sticker shock when looking at the price of gas at the pump these days. However, if you have a walk-behind mower, the gas tank might only hold 1 to 3 quarts. This means it may only cost $1-$3 to fill your tank.

Conversely, an electric lawn mower battery could cost over $100. Depending on the size of your lawn, it might take years to offset the upfront fuel cost of switching to a battery-powered lawn tool. This is why it is important to consider other aspects beyond fuel savings when switching to electric.

Tool cost

On the plus side, electric tools are much more affordable than their gas-powered counterparts. For example, an electric tiller is roughly half the cost of a gas-powered model.

Noise level

A gas-powered tool works by creating controlled explosions that drive the moving parts. As much as we depend on this, it is an inelegant solution. These explosions create a loud volume that can disturb your neighbors and damage your hearing. Additionally, they create toxic emissions that are not only hazardous to your lungs but contribute to global warming as well.

Moving parts

When you are using a machine with an internal combustion engine, the force created by the exploding fuel drives mechanisms that move the parts you engage to perform a task. Because of this, a gas-powered tool endures significantly more wear and tear than a battery-powered tool. This decreases the tool’s lifespan. Not only do parts wear out more quickly, but some parts also need to be replaced, such as filters and spark plugs. In short, the cost of owning, maintaining and operating a gas-powered tool is higher than owning, maintaining and operating an electric lawn tool.

Ease of use

If you can do something faster and easier, it stands to reason that it is the better way. With an electric lawn tool, there is no pouring fuel, no mixing oil and gas and no starting struggles — just push a button and the tool turns on. Additionally, other than a regular cleaning, electric tools require virtually no maintenance. Owning an electric lawn tool is as close to effortless as you will experience with yardwork.

Are electric lawn tools powerful enough?

With all the reasons you would benefit from switching to electric lawn tools, there are a few cons that are important to understand upfront. Depending on your situation, these cons may or may not be deal-breakers.

With all the impressive technological advances, electric lawn tools offer sufficient power for most jobs. However, they still aren’t the top choice for heavy-duty tasks.

Electric lawn tools are not the best option for people with large properties.

The batteries of electric yard tools do not stay in peak operating condition forever.

It only takes a minute to fill up the tank when you run out of gasoline. Conversely, it can take hours to recharge a battery.

Top electric lawn tools

Ryobi 40V HP Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

This top-of-the-line self-propelled lawn mower comes with two batteries and a charger. It offers 70 minutes of running time, and the deck comes with a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Home Depot

Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller

The adjustable width on this tiller ranges from 8.25 inches to 10 inches. The adjustable height gives you a 5-inch cultivating depth. It has a 40-minute runtime and push-button start for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

WORX 12 Amp Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher

Whether you need an edge or a trench, this model can help. This lightweight machine only weighs 14 pounds, but it has a heavy-duty steel blade for tough tasks. The adjustable depth and cutting line indicator help make sure you always have exceptional results.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Black and Decker Corded 2-in-1 String Grass Trimmer

This affordable corded trimmer gives your yard a crisp, clean look. It has an adjustable height and pivoting handle for comfort, and the tool can quickly convert from a trimmer to an edger as needed.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Black and Decker Corded 3-in-1 Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher

If you have any yard cleanup tasks, this is the tool you want. It handles blowing, mulching and vacuuming chores. The two speeds let you accomplish a wide range of tasks, while the shoulder strap makes it easy to carry.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

