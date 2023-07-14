BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Lego announces new 811-piece memorabilia-filled set for the ultimate Disney fan

If you’re a fan of Disney, it’s truly a great time to be alive. In just three short months, on Monday, Oct. 16, it will officially be the company’s 100th anniversary. If you haven’t been paying attention, Disney has been celebrating with new rides, movies, toys, special events, parties, attractions and more since late January 2023.

The newest addition to the ongoing celebration is a collaboration with Lego resulting in a kit called the Walt Disney Tribute Camera.

What is the Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera?

The Walt Disney Tribute Camera is an 811-piece Lego set for adults. It includes a highly detailed, vintage-style movie camera, a multiplane camera, a director’s clapperboard, five figures (Bambi, Dumbo, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Walt Disney) and more. This fitting tribute from Lego celebrates Disney’s anniversary, as is evident by the cleverly placed “100” on top of the camera.

While all of these accessories make it a highly desirable kit, it’s the attention to detail that makes it a must-have for Disney super fans. For example, the vintage camera has a hinged back panel that reveals a secret surprise inside. Also, the multiplane camera features three printed screens that illustrate how Disney’s “The Old Mill” short was made. And there are several moving parts, such as a rotating crank, a moveable stick on the clapperboard, rotating lenses and more.

One of the most exciting features, however, is the included Disney film strip. This fun accessory has stylized Lego stills from 20 historic Disney films. If you are a true fan, not only will you be able to name every movie, but every character that is depicted as well.

When and how can you get the Walt Disney Tribute Camera Lego set?

If you’re excited and want to get this just-announced Disney and Lego collaboration, the bad news is it won’t ship until Sept. 1. The good news, however, is you can secure your collector’s item kit by pre-ordering. The Walt Disney Tribute Camera is $99.99, with a strict limit of only three per customer. If you want to be sure you get one (or three) of these in time for the 100th-anniversary celebration, it’s wise to order today.

Best Lego kits for adults

T. Rex Breakout

This Jurassic Park-themed Lego kit is suitable for display. It features a T. Rex, four minifigures, two Ford Explorers and has 1,212 pieces. When fully assembled, the display is over 23 inches wide and includes secret Easter eggs that will delight franchise fans.

Sold by Lego

“The Little Mermaid” Royal Clamshell

Experience Ariel’s world like you’ve never been to able before. Build it brick by brick until all 1,808 pieces are exactly where they belong. Then you can see the magnificent Royal Clamshell in all its undersea splendor. The kit includes Princess Ariel, Karina, Indira, King Triton, Ursula and more.

Sold by Lego

Disney Castle

If the Walt Disney Tribute Camera isn’t enough, consider this Disney 100 Collector’s Edition Castle, which includes Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder minifigures. The castle is filled with enchanted secrets and is recommended for only the most devoted builder because it has nearly 5,000 pieces.

Sold by Lego

Winnie-the-Pooh

This 1,265-piece set is available for pre-order and will ship on July 29. It comes with Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and Rabbit. The treehouse contains authentic details that will thrill longtime fans. The inside features a kitchen, a bedroom, storage space for honey and more.

Sold by Lego

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

This scene from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” depicts the epic lightsaber battle between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in the Emperor’s Throne Room. The diorama measures over 8 inches wide, has a rotating throne in a circular window and comes with 807 pieces.

Sold by Lego

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.