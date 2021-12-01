Still need to complete your holiday shopping? Here are the top discounted gifts available today

Even though the big seasonal sales days are over, many retailers continue to offer deals. That’s why it’s not too late to find deep discounts on popular items and name-brand favorites.

Didn’t get everything you wanted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The good news is that there are still awesome deals to be found. With great prices on premium coffee makers, soft blankets, essential kitchen items and more, it’s the perfect time to find gifts for everyone who’s still on your holiday shopping list.

To help you save time browsing for quality discounted items, we’ve put together a deals roundup that’s packed with gift-worthy items like a drill set for the DIYer in your life, a duffel for your favorite hiker and a gaming headset for the avid gamer. Check out our complete list below to save on gifts that are sure to impress.

Best deals to shop today

Dewalt Atomic Drill Combo Set: 32% off at Home Depot

Anyone who likes to do projects around the house will appreciate this Dewalt set that includes an impact and drill driver. Two batteries, a charger and storage bag make it a solid deal.

Home Decorators Collection Fremont Double Vanity: 50% off at Home Depot

This vanity is a great choice for the couple who share a bathroom thanks to the dual-sink design. It features an attractive, contemporary style that looks great with any bathroom decor, from classic to modern.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set: $534.54 off at Sur la Table

With a discount of more than $500, this premium knife block set is too good to miss. It includes eight well-made pieces and a handsome knife block crafted in solid beechwood.

Martha Stewart Collection 7-Piece Bar Tool Set: $43.51 off at Macy’s

Bar tools are essential for the person on your list who entertains frequently or has a home bar. This set includes seven must-have pieces that are crafted in gleaming stainless steel.

Saeco Xelsis Automatic Espresso Machine: $799.04 off at Sur la table

Want to impress the serious coffee connoisseur on your holiday list? Saeco Xelsis’s espresso machine offers features that rival a coffeehouse model, including a built-in grinder and milk frother. Its touch display has preset functions for preparing delicious brews with the push of a button.

Costa Del Mar 580G Polarized Sunglasses: $99.58 – $248.99 at Backcountry

Stylish shades are always a welcome gift. This pair offers protective polarized lenses that reduce glare in bright, sunny conditions. The frames feature a timeless design and are lightweight for superior comfort.

Stoic Snowshoes: $79.98 off at Backcountry

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to explore in the winter, check out these quality snowshoes. A lightweight build, excellent traction and a user-friendly binding system are features that make them well-worth the current low sale price.

Mountainsmith Mountain Roll-Top Dry Duffel: $65.97 off at Backcountry

With a spacious interior and tough, weather-resistant material, this duffel bag is made for the outdoor enthusiast on your list. Padded handles and a padded shoulder strap that can be removed when not in use add to its portability.

Serta Comfort Boost Mattress Topper: $136 – $204 off at Kohl’s

Serta’s Comfort Boost mattress topper can improve the comfort of an existing mattress by adding a layer of supportive memory foam. It also boasts a contoured structure that promotes airflow during sleep.

Cuddl Duds Sherpa Throw: $30 off at Kohl’s

Who wouldn’t appreciate a new blanket under the tree on Christmas morning? With a sherpa material that’s soft, thick and cozy, this Cuddl Duds throw is made for curling up on the sofa on wintry days.

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Wet/Dry Vac: $92.50 off at Kohl’s

Holiday cleanup is a snap with the Bissell CrossWave that mops and vacuums all at once. Simple controls make it easy to maneuver and clean hard flooring and area rugs, so it eliminates the need to power up multiple cleaning machines to get the job done.

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor: 23% off at Amazon

Gamers love it when the action of their favorite games seems to come to life, which is where this 27-inch monitor comes in. The curved design and impressive 240Hz refresh rate make graphics pop and create a truly immersive gaming experience.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset: 40% off at Amazon

This headset offers notable sound, comfortable rotating ear cups and reliable noise cancellation, which makes it the perfect gift for any gamer. It’s compatible with most popular gaming systems, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and PS4.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: $24 off at Ulta Beauty

From drying hair to adding volume to creating beautiful styles, this Revlon hair styling tool does it all. What’s more, it features two heat settings, a cool function and ionic technology that protect hair from damage while it dries and styles.

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Frying Oven: $80 off at Kohl’s

When it comes to making meals and snacks, this versatile small appliance has you covered. That’s because it’s a toaster, convection oven and air fryer in one that cooks fast and evenly for delicious results.

Bushnell PowerView 2 Binoculars: 31% off at Amazon

These durable binoculars are ideal for bird watching and other outdoor activities, thanks to their alloy construction and outstanding magnification. Rubberized coating provides a slip-resistant grip for added protection.

LG OLED Series TV: $903 off at Amazon

Whether that special someone on your list loves to stream, watch movies, indulge in sports or game, this 77-inch TV is built to amaze. In addition to its impressive size, it offers an immersive 4K OLED display and has built-in Alexa.

Nest Learning Thermostat: $70 off at Home Depot

When it comes to saving on energy costs, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a worthwhile investment for any home. Powered by smart technology, it lives up to its name by “learning” the temperatures home occupants prefer and adjusting accordingly. Smart-device compatibility means its owner can control it when away from home for optimal energy savings.

