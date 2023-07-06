Why yoga?

In an increasingly hectic world, slowing down with yoga has grown in popularity. There are studios popping up everywhere, and the reported benefits seem to be endless. Your bank account is the only thing that can be less zen after a yoga class. Studios and gyms have capitalized on the yoga craze, and group classes can be prohibitively expensive. However, whether you’re new to the practice or a seasoned yogi, there are ways to add more yoga to your life without taking a hit financially.

Do a private class at home

Yoga is the ideal at-home exercise routine because it requires little equipment and minimal space. You can throw a yoga mat down anywhere and do a few flows, whether you have five minutes or an hour to fill. This can be a great way to wake up, and you can even replace your morning coffee with a refreshing yoga stretch if you’re cutting down on caffeine. Alternately, it can help you wind down at the end of a long day. Try turning off work notifications to incorporate a peaceful meditation before bed.

If you want the instruction of a yoga teacher from the convenience of your home, use cost-effective alternatives such as videos and apps. Whether you’re looking for an intense workout or a restful cool-down, you can find the perfect practice that fits your schedule and your yoga level.

Strike a pose at your desk

If you have a desk job, it’s easy to stretch out your spine without leaving your chair — no yoga pants required. You can find relief from poor posture through a sitting shoulder stretch, a desk twist, a Cat/Cow chair modification, or a seated hip opener. If you’re new to yoga, you can search online for easy poses to do at your desk and give them a try. If you’re feeling more adventurous, you can turn the office into your yoga studio. Surfaces such as a counter can support a standing version of Upward Dog or desks can help perfect your planking form.

Always remember to breathe

Breathing is the foundation of every yoga practice. You can keep calm and focused in any context by connecting with your breath. If you’re in a mid-afternoon slump or you’re feeling frustrated by rush-hour traffic, check in with your breathing. Focus on taking deep, slow breaths to reduce stress and increase mindfulness.

If you want to dive even deeper into yoga breathing, try adding meditation to your daily routine. Yoga is a meditative practice, but sometimes you want the mental benefits without the physical exertion. There are economical meditation and mindfulness apps that can guide you through your practice and help prevent your mind from straying.

Connect with your community

If you want the community aspect of yoga, check out donation-based and free yoga classes in your neighborhood. New and experienced yoga teachers looking to give back often host low-cost community classes. You can find them at local studios, parks, universities and public spaces. You can also check social media, ask at a yoga studio or talk to friends to find out information about free and donation-based classes nearby.

