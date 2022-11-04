Which snowboard brand is best?

Brand matters, especially when hunting for the next snowboard you’ll use to shred powder. While there are many well-known snowboard brands â€” and even more lesser-known, up-and-coming brands â€” your safest bet for purchasing the best snowboard is to go through the best snowboard brand.

In the world of snowboarding, Burton is widely considered the top choice. A Burton board like the Flight Attendant will give you confidence that you can always ride at your best.

What to know before you buy from a snowboard brand

Goals and experience

When in the market for a new snowboard, you must consider your abilities as well as your goals. What do you want to do? Where do you want to ride? How much snowboarding practice have you had? The answers to these questions affect what board is best for you, and even what brand you should work with. For example, an affordable beginner’s powder board is completely different from a high-end freestyle board for an expert rider. Be honest about your skill level and get clear on your goals before you buy a snowboard.

Board profile

Having a general idea of what type of board you want is helpful before purchasing. Consider your skill level, then examine the different board profiles:

Camber: with a curve in the middle making it look slightly like a rainbow from the side, this board is good for intermediate riders wanting more edge hold.

Rocker: also known as reverse camber, this is a great board profile for beginners and powder riders.

Hybrid: a mix of rocker and camber, this is great for a rider hoping to explore various terrains.

Flat: this board is just as it sounds â€” flat â€” and while it’s great for many experience levels, it’s best for a rider wanting to achieve faster speeds and catch-free edges.

Size

Be sure you consider length and width before purchasing your new snowboard. While board length is somewhat up to preference, ideally your board will be long enough to reach somewhere between your chin and forehead when stood vertically (and when you are wearing your snowboard boots). Shorter boards are more maneuverable but far less stable; longer boards offer more stability at high speeds but are harder to turn.

When it comes to width, choose something that fits your boot size. If your boot is a size 12 or larger, you may prefer a wide board. Anything narrower will cause your heel or toe to drag. If your boot size is smaller than a 12, you can still ride with a wide board if you want. This will allow more float on powder but add difficulty to your maneuverability.

What to look for in a quality snowboard brand

Competitiveness

It’s important to shop with brands that keep up with and even challenge the competition. This doesn’t mean going with the brand that has the loudest marketing campaign or the gnarliest graphics. Rather, you should seek a snowboard brand that is going above and beyond to meet the expectations of its consumers. The ideal brand should constantly be pushing to improve its product, staying on the cutting edge of its industry to produce the best possible snowboards.

Consistency

Seeing new things from a brand is important, but they also must display consistency. Go with the brand that shows the most consistency in terms of quality and reliability. While not every snowboard produced by a company can be the best, you want to buy from a brand that offers reliability in its technology and products.

Knowledge

Look for a brand that truly understands its product and target market. A high-quality snowboarding brand will fully understand what you want and need as a snowboarder. You shouldn’t be left guessing what board is right for you or if there even is a board that suits your goals and experience level. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, your snowboard brand should understand your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowboard

While you can find cheaply made snowboards for under $150, a standard snowboard will cost $300-$600.

Snowboard brand FAQ

What snowboard brands do the pros use?

A. Different athletes work with different brands, but Burton, Capita and Arbor are all popular with the pros.

What is the most durable snowboard brand?

A. As long as you properly store and care for your board, Burton offers some of the most durable snowboards on the market.

What are the best snowboard brands to buy?

Top snowboard brand

Burton Flight Attendant

What you need to know: You’ll have confidence that you’re on the gnarliest board possible when you shop with Burton, and the Flight Attendant will impress you with its durability.

What you’ll love: This terrain-slaying camber snowboard features balance and quick turning. Perfect for both hard-pack and pow, expect a deliciously precise ride on this board.

What you should consider: There’s little not to love about this Burton board, but consider that it’s designed for intermediate to expert riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowboard brand for the money

Rossignol Circuit Men’s Snowboard

What you need to know: While smaller brands can’t compare to Burton, this affordable snowboard is designed as a forgiving, comfortable board for progressing riders.

What you’ll love: Focus your energy on learning rather than falling (and getting back up) with this glass fiber snowboard. Made to elongate before the break, it comes in multiple weights and weavings to suit various preferences.

What you should consider: While durable, don’t expect Burton-level reliability from this small-brand snowboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Salomon Craft

What you need to know: Salomon is widely known for its skis, but also produces many quality snowboards for a range of rider experience levels and budgets.

What you’ll love: This “jack-of-all-trades” freestyle board is perfect for all experience levels. Using an eco-friendly construction approach, this budget-friendly board will quickly become a favorite for many riders.

What you should consider: This board is not designed for powder or casual touring rides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

