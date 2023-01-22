No space for a big home gym? No problem. The best wall-mounted pull-up bars offer high-quality workouts while taking up very little space.

Which wall-mounted pullup bars are best?

If you’re on your way to building a home gym, then a wall-mounted pullup bar is a great place to start. It’s easy to use, easy to set up and relatively inexpensive when compared to other home workout equipment. The best wall-mounted pullup bar offers numerous workout possibilities.

If you’re wanting to invest in a wall-mounted pullup bar that’s durable, stable and has extra anchor accessory options, the Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount Pullup Bar may be your best bet. A quick installation process will have you pumping out workouts in no time.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted pullup bar

Benefits of pullups

From dumbbells to adjustable workout benches and more, your options are endless when it comes to building a home gym. One of the best benefits of a pullup bar is the little space required and the amazing workouts you can accomplish. Pullups are a great exercise for strengthening back, arm and shoulder muscles. They also improve grip strength, and ab strength and can benefit your mental health as you slay your goals. They’re the perfect addition to any home gym regardless of how much or little other equipment you have.

Space limitations

If you only have a small amount of space to fit your home workout equipment, a wall-mounted pullup bar is perfect. Many of them come with a variety of grip options, with some of the widest lengths being around 4 feet. This makes them convenient for fitting into condensed workout spaces. If you constantly feel cramped in your home during body weight workouts or floor exercises, a wall-mounted pullup bar could be the solution.

Personal needs

While a wall-mounted pullup bar is a great addition to your home gym, not everyone finds the exercise possible, especially beginners. If you’ve never used a pullup bar before, consider your needs and abilities before tackling the exercise. Consult your doctor before attempting a new workout regime. If you need extra features — such as a pullup assist band, added weights to increase difficulty or a stool to make reaching the bar easier — make sure to add it to your purchase. Nothing makes an exercise ineffective quite like it being either too difficult or too easy. Challenge yourself but don’t overdo it.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted pullup bar

Comfortable grip

Pullup bar exercises require you to hang from the bar by your hands. Comfortable grips make this exercise more enjoyable. It’s important to have padding where you grasp the bar and that the grips are ergonomically placed. The best wall-mounted pullup bar will offer comfortable grips without straining your wrists or forcing your arms out of line.

Versatility

The best wall-mounted pullup bars offer versatility in terms of exercise. This means you should be able to perform multiple different exercises on the same bar. You should be able to perform a pullup, preferably with several different grip options to target different muscles, as well as hanging knee raises, hanging leg raises and other workout varieties that suit your abilities.

Longevity and durability

Choosing a pullup bar that can withstand the abuse of regular exercise is beneficial. You don’t want something that will fall apart after an intense set or that will break altogether after only a few weeks or months of use. Avoid low-end pullup bars unless you’re prepared for them to break after a short amount of time, and while easy installation is beneficial, you want the installation hardware to hold up and stay secure on the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted pullup bar

Some decent wall-mounted pullup bars are between $50-$75. The best wall-mounted pullup bars are in the $100-$150 range.

wall-mounted pullup bar FAQ

Do pullup bars ruin walls?

A. A wall-mounted pullup bar will damage your walls where the mounting hardware is installed since a screw will need to be drilled into a supporting stud. Some models provide reinforced ends with rubber padding to reduce marks or dents on your walls, so the amount of damage is as little as possible

Are my walls strong enough for a pullup bar?

A. The simple answer is yes. The studs in your walls are strong enough to hold up your house so they will be strong enough to hold a pullup bar as well. If you’re concerned about the integrity of your wall strength or if you live in an older home, you can always consult with a professional before installing a wall-mounted pullup bar.

What are the best wall-mounted pullup bars to buy?

Top wall-mounted pullup bar

Titan Fitness wall-mounted pullup Chin Up Bar

What you need to know: This steel wall-mounted pullup bar is perfect for anyone wanting to permanently replace the door-mounted pullup bar with something sturdy and reliable.

What you’ll love: The steel construction of this bar ensures a solid feel throughout even the most intense workouts. Both athletes and amateurs alike will enjoy the matte black powder coating to keep slipping hands secure. Perform basic pullups or complex gymnastics movements with this bar.

What you should consider: Some users say their product came differently than advertised, and the mounting hardware is subpar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted pullup bar for the money

Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount pullup Bar

What you need to know: Upgrade your workouts with this affordable wall-mounted pullup bar and padded handles.

What you’ll love: This pullup bar comes complete with mounting hardware and a template to make installation easy. You can enjoy an ultrastable workout experience that allows for a full range of motion and perform your workouts distraction-free. It can be mounted on finished or unfinished walls.

What you should consider: Some users say the mounting instructions aren’t exact, and the bar isn’t as high quality as its competition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stud Bar: Ceiling or Wall Mountable pullup Bar

What you need to know: Drillable into the ceiling or wall, this 48-inch pullup bar offers excellent stability and durability for a variety of hanging workouts.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the welded Hammertone powder-coated steel for smooth, comfortable workouts. This bar offers adjustability in height to suit different users. With sturdy mounting hardware and clear instructions, both your installation and workouts will be hassle-free.

What you should consider: A few unhappy users say the product came with missing pieces or poor-quality mounting hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

