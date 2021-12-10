Davis Brothers, Keyshawn and Kelvin, fighting on Lomachenko undercard Saturday at Madison Square Garden

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) –

The first family of boxing in Norfolk is back in action this weekend. Brothers Keyshawn and Kelvin are signed to Top Rank boxing and fighting on the huge Lomachenko undercard Saturday in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The fight is Keyshawn’s first since the summer Olympics when he won the Lightweight Silver medal. Brother Kelvin will be fighting in his third professional fight after taking a couple years off from the sport.

Both brothers call Norfolk home and are excited about all the support they’ve received from the Hampton Roads community.

Craig Loper spoke on zoom with both brothers recently. Watch the full interview in the video above.