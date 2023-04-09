NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides swam past the Gwinnett Stripers with a dominate score of 21-2, including 18 RBI’s. They set their Orioles affiliate franchise record with 21 runs, and set their franchise record for most runs in an inning with 11 in the 5th.

Second baseman Connor Norby led the way in RBI’s today with 4 off of 3 hits. He also had 3 runs of his own. Catcher Maverick Handley led the way in hits today with 4, along with 3 RBI’s. The Tides combined for a total of 18 RBI’s with 19 hits. They look ahead for their big away game against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, April 11.