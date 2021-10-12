Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
47°
Norfolk
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Automotive News
Coats for Families
Remarkable Women Nomination
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
FBI says juvenile suspect behind most threats against …
Video
Top Stories
UVA cancels home football game scheduled for Saturday
Video
Newport News mayor to deliver final State of the …
Video
Traffic Blog: Week of November 14
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone …
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
LIVE: WAVY Digital Desk
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Cameras Live
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
Washington Huddle
NFL
Big Game Bound
ACC Football
Admirals
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Flights
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Dream-Remodels
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Event Calendar
Holidays
Teens with a Purpose
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
Trending Stories
UVA cancels home football game scheduled for Saturday
Chesapeake Police officer faces child porn charges
Father of UVA shooting suspect says his son seemed …
Tractor-trailer overturns on westbound US-58 in Suffolk
Trial begins for man charged in killing of NN officer
Investigations
Investigation: Body camera footage impact on high …
Wedding dreams dashed after venue closed last minute
Tolls: What we know about the HRBT expansion project
View All Investigations