Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
3 people shot and injured in Norfolk Tuesday night
VDH creating new vaccine verification tool as more businesses ask for proof
Video
VB School Board discussion stretches late Tuesday on mask policy for next school year
Video
UPDATE: Police confirm inmates at Lynchburg Detention Center barricaded themselves inside of a housing unit; authorities still on-scene
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Services
Best meat delivery service
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Police: 3 women injured, 1 sent to the hospital following fight inside Busch Gardens
Police: Homicide suspect taken into custody after barricade situation at Newport News Inn
Video
DMV to start offering drop-off service for vehicle titling in August
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Olde Towne Portsmouth
Video
Police: 3 sent to the hospital following stabbing incident at Virginia Beach nightclub
Video