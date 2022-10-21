1-year old Kenya is smart, active and sassy! She is available for adoption at the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center.

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is offering a “Howl-o-ween” adoption discount.

According to a press release, the discount will be available through Oct. 31, and adoption fees are $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can view adoptable animals online at www.norfolk.gov/nacc or come by in person. The shelter is located at 5585 Sabre Road and adoption hours are as follows:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fridays: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment in advance here.