Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner — with Queen Elizabeth
Key moments from Virginia lieutenant governor debate: Democratic candidates address issues and an apology for a question about faith
9th victim dies in San Jose mass shooting
Video
Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal: 4 arrested, 2 wanted after thefts at 636 churches
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Litterbox
How to travel with a cat
Trending Stories
Police trying to ID people who might have witnessed killing of DeShayla Harris at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Video
2019 ‘Floatopia’ left behind 10 tons of trash and livid residents. Virginia Beach says this time they’re prepared.
Video
Man arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard
Video
Former Williamsburg Catholic school employee to serve 5 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault of 13-year-old
Woman accused of hitting protesters in Elizabeth City appears in court Thursday
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP