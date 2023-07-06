HAMPTON/NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Both the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts will be hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics.

The clinic in Hampton will take place on July 5,6,7,10,11 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hampton Health District, located at 3130 Victoria Blvd. The clinic on the Peninsula will take place on the same days and times at the Peninsula Health Center, located at 416 J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News.

Each clinic will be open for the first 50 clients and are available to rising 7th and 12th graders. Parents who are bringing their children to the clinic are required to bring their ID, the child’s health insurance card and the child’s vaccination records.

The clinic is free but your insurance may be billed. For more information about the clinics, call the Hampton Health Districts’ Immunization Clinic at 757-728-2162 or the Peninsula Health Districts’ Immunization Clinic at 757-594-7410.