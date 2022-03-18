What’s the best garden hose?

Keeping your lawn green and your flowers blooming brightly doesn’t happen without some work, but the right garden hose makes gardening easier. Hoses that stay flexible no matter the weather and resist kinking take away some of those annoying gardening niggles. And the Flexzilla Garden Hose is an excellent choice for keen gardeners.

What to know before you buy a garden hose

Materials

The material a garden hose is made from makes a significant difference in how it performs.

Vinyl hoses are the most affordable, but they kink and crack more easily than those made from pricier materials, and they can become annoyingly stiff in cold weather.

are the most affordable, but they kink and crack more easily than those made from pricier materials, and they can become annoyingly stiff in cold weather. Rubber hoses and those made from polyurethane and other polymers solve some of the issues with vinyl. They’re stronger, flexible in all weather and less prone to kinking. Rubber hoses are more reliably kink-resistant and more durable than most polymer hoses, but ones made from polymers are usually drinking water safe.

and those made from polyurethane and other polymers solve some of the issues with vinyl. They’re stronger, flexible in all weather and less prone to kinking. Rubber hoses are more reliably kink-resistant and more durable than most polymer hoses, but ones made from polymers are usually drinking water safe. Stainless steel hoses are a fairly new invention. They’re becoming increasingly popular as they’re nearly impossible to crush or kink and can’t suffer from cracks. They’re ideal if you’re looking for a highly durable hose, but they cost significantly more than those made from other materials.

Diameter

You’ll find a range of hose diameters between 3/8 and 3/4 of an inch. Small-diameter hoses are fine for light work in small yards but don’t provide enough water pressure for heavier watering or large yards. If you’re not sure what diameter you need, five-eighths of an inch is probably the most popular and is a versatile choice that works well for most gardening tasks. However, you might want a larger three-quarter-inch diameter if you require intense water pressure.

Length

Although you can find shorter hoses to use as connectors, most garden hoses measure between 25 and 100 feet. The main deciding factor for hose length is the size of your garden. If you have a small yard or only need to water containers on your patio, a 25-foot hose will suffice, while people with large yards probably need the longest length available.

What to look for in a quality garden hose

All-weather flexibility

When temperatures drop, some hoses lose their flexibility, which not only makes them more difficult to use but makes them more prone to cracking. To avoid this, look for hoses that state they’re flexible in all weather.

Drinking-water-safe

Some hoses contain compounds that make them unsafe to drink from, but others are drinking-water-safe. This is a nice feature if you have kids, dogs who like to play with water from the hose or if you simply like to be able to drink from the hose while gardening on a hot day.

Quality coupling materials

The couplings are what attach one end of the hose to the spigot and the other end to a nozzle. Brass or anodized aluminum couplings are stronger than plastic or regular aluminum ones.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden hose

Expect to pay anywhere from $10-$60 on a garden hose, depending on factors such as length, diameter and material.

Garden hose FAQ

Do garden hoses come with spray nozzles?

A. Hoses can be sold with or without spray nozzles included. You can buy them separately if your chosen hose doesn’t come with one, but you’ll need to make sure it’s compatible with the hose you’ve bought. When you buy a hose that comes with a nozzle, you know the two will work together, but you won’t have as much choice if you mix and match.

How long should a garden hose last?

A. A quality garden hose should last five to 10 years, so if you find your hoses start to spring leaks after a year or two, choose more carefully. Some manufacturers give their hoses five- or 10-year guarantees, so if your hose breaks due to a manufacturing fault during this time, you’ll be able to get a replacement.

What’s the best garden hose to buy?

Top garden hose

Flexzilla Garden Hose

What you need to know: Made from a hybrid polymer, this hose maintains its flexibility in all weathers.

What you’ll love: The 5/8-inch diameter is a versatile choice and it’s available in lengths from 3 to 100 feet. It’s drinking-water-safe, has an ultraviolet- and cut-resistant outer layer and durable anodized aluminum couplings.

What you should consider: Although it often snaps back from twists and kinks, it is possible to kink it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden hose for the money

Gilmour Flat Weeper Soaker Hose

What you need to know: This affordable weeper hose leaks water along its whole length so you can position it where you need it and gently water everything at once.

What you’ll love: Since it doesn’t use too much water, this type of hose is less wasteful, and great for plants that can’t take overwatering. You can use it above or below ground.

What you should consider: It isn’t the most versatile hose, and not a great choice if you want to water plants the conventional way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bionic Steel 75-Foot Garden Hose

What you need to know: Highly durable and made from stainless steel, this hose is perfect for people who don’t find standard hoses strong enough.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the stainless steel design, it’s kink-resistant and extremely durable. It’s made from rust-resistant metal, so corrosion shouldn’t be a concern. It has a 5/8-inch diameter and measures 75 feet long.

What you should consider: It’s significantly more expensive than hoses made from vinyl, rubber or polymers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.