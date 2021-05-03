Pizza is not the only food a pizza cutter can handle. A quality model can be used on quesadillas, waffles, brownies, certain vegetables, cookie dough, and more.

Use the best pizza cutter

Pizza may be a treat to eat, but it can be a nightmare to cut. Without a quality pizza cutter, you can end up losing your cheese when you try to separate a slice from the pie. The best pizza cutter is sharp, safe and features an ergonomic design. Our favorite is the KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel. This classic-style roller cutter cuts and cleans quickly, plus it is easy to store.

What to know before you buy a pizza cutter

Types of pizza cutters

When most people think of a pizza cutter, they imagine a sharp rolling wheel with a handle. To operate, you roll the blade across the pizza, and it cuts as it rolls. This type of pizza cutter will cut any pizza, no matter the size. The alternative to the roller-style pizza cutter is a large curved knife that you rock back and forth using two hands. This method can be faster, but only if you have the correct size blade.

The best time to cut a pizza

While pizza shop owners cut a pizza the instant it is removed from the oven, that is done for efficiency, not quality purposes. It’s better to wait a little bit, giving the pizza a chance to cool. If you cut the cheese while still molten, it can reseal itself, necessitating cutting the pizza a second time. A good hack for pizza lovers who order out is to request the pizza be delivered unsliced so it has a chance to cool during delivery. Then, you can cut it yourself with your new cutter!

Features of the best pizza cutters

A sharp blade

A pizza cutter is a knife. The best pizza cutters are very sharp to slice through the toppings and the crust without making a mess.

A protected blade

When you store a pizza cutter, you want the blade covered in some kind of a sheath. You do not want to be groping in a drawer, only to discover the sharp edge of the pizza cutter with your fingertips.

An ergonomic design

Besides a sharp blade, you will need to apply a bit of force to your pizza cutter for it to work best. Whether you get a roller or a rocker, you want to be able to do that comfortably. An ergonomic design means the cutter is specifically manufactured to be comfortable and efficient.

Suitable blade size

If you have a roller-style pizza cutter and you enjoy thick pizzas, you will need a wheel with a large diameter. If you prefer a knife-style pizza cutter, ideally, the blade should be a couple of inches longer than the diameter of your pizza.

A novelty design

If you have a passion, you might be surprised to find out there could be a themed pizza cutter designed just for you. For instance, if you are a diehard Trekkie, you can get a Star Trek Enterprise Pizza Cutter. While it may not work any better than a regular pizza cutter, it will be a cherished conversation starter.

How much you can expect to spend on a pizza cutter

If you are interested in a new pizza cutter, the good news is you can get one for roughly $5-$15. Higher-end models tend to feature a sharper, more durable design. You’ll spend much more for a novelty pizza cutter, but the cost is for the design, not the functionality.

Pizza cutter FAQ

Can I slice my pizza on my stoneware?

A. No. While your stoneware directions may say it is OK, they are only worried about the stoneware. Slicing pizza on stoneware will quickly dull your pizza cutter. You also should not slice your pizza on any non-stick cookware or the counter. The best place to slice your pizza is on a pizza cutting board.

How long does a pizza cutter last?

A. The answer to this question depends on how frequently you use your pizza cutter and on what type of surface you cut. However, rather than putting a time limit on your pizza cutter, monitor how it functions. Once you begin having trouble slicing through a pizza or it becomes wobbly, it’s time to consider getting a new one.

Can I sharpen my pizza cutter?

A. Yes. If your pizza cutter is a quality unit manufactured using a durable material such as stainless steel, you can sharpen it back up again. The process is similar to sharpening a regular knife, especially for a rocker-style pizza cutter. If you have a roller-style pizza cutter, it can be a bit more challenging.

What’s the best pizza cutter to buy?

Top pizza cutter

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel

What you need to know: This roller cutter allows you to cut pizza cleanly without disturbing the toppings.

What you’ll love: The large, ergonomic handle lets you firmly grip the pizza cutter for efficient cutting. The built-in finger guard keeps your hands safe from the blade and the heat, while the limited lifetime warranty provides peace of mind.

What you should consider: Rarely, a model slips through quality control that isn’t as sharp as the brand’s typical offering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pizza cutter for the money

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

What you need to know: This pizza wheel is a cleverly designed device that reexamines the best way to cut pizza.

What you’ll love: This pizza cutter features a sharp blade that can slice through your pizza with one pass. The retractable blade guard helps keep you safe whenever the pizza cutter is not in use.

What you should consider: Some individuals are uncomfortable with cleaning as it requires taking the sharp cutter out of its protective casing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Checkered Chef Rocker-Style Pizza Cutter

What you need to know: This is a rocker-style pizza cutter that quickly slices through pizza, potentially saving you time and frustration in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: Manufactured from one piece of stainless steel, this pizza cutter is durable and dishwasher safe. The protective sheath makes the sharp blade easy to store.

What you should consider: A disadvantage of this pizza cutter is that it takes up more storage space than a traditional roller model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.