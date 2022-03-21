Which kitchen towel holder is best?

Home cooks are starting to realize what professional chefs have known for years: kitchen towels are an indispensable and underrated piece of kitchen equipment. From mopping up messes to handling a hot pan, side towels (as chefs call them) are crucial in keeping a workspace clean and safe. While some chefs keep towels tucked into their apron as they work, you’ll need a convenient place to store them when not in use, which is where kitchen towel holders come in.

The mDesign Modern Metal Kitchen Towel Storage keeps kitchen towels handy right where you need them and has clean, modern lines that work with any kitchen decor.

What to know before you buy a kitchen towel holder

How it’s mounted

When you are looking for a holder for your new kitchen towel set, you’ll first want to consider how it’s mounted.

Over cabinet: These holders feature hooks that loop over a cabinet door. They are easy to install and can be moved exactly where you need them as you cook. On the downside, some of the holder’s hooks are larger than the cabinet doors, which makes the holder move around as the doors are opened and closed.

These holders feature hooks that loop over a cabinet door. They are easy to install and can be moved exactly where you need them as you cook. On the downside, some of the holder’s hooks are larger than the cabinet doors, which makes the holder move around as the doors are opened and closed. Magnetic: Magnetic holders are perfect for single kitchen towels. The main drawback of this type of holder is that you need a magnetic surface. Because most stainless steel refrigerators will not support a magnet, this can be challenging in modern kitchens.

Magnetic holders are perfect for single kitchen towels. The main drawback of this type of holder is that you need a magnetic surface. Because most stainless steel refrigerators will not support a magnet, this can be challenging in modern kitchens. Adhesive: Self-sticking adhesive is a great option if you don’t have magnetic surfaces. These are not as durable as some of the other choices but can work in a pinch.

Self-sticking adhesive is a great option if you don’t have magnetic surfaces. These are not as durable as some of the other choices but can work in a pinch. Wall-mounted: If you are not concerned about drilling and nailing into a wall, a wall-mounted kitchen towel holder might be a good choice for you. These are generally very sturdy and hold up to rigorous use.

Size

The size refers to how many towels the holder can accommodate. Some cooks prefer single towel holders that can be mounted in various areas of the kitchen, while others prefer a bar that holds two or more towels at a time.

Finish

If you want to create a cohesive style in your kitchen, look for a finish that matches what you already have. Some towel holders are available in multiple finishes, such as powder-coated white or black, stainless steel, wood or brushed nickel.

What to look for in a quality kitchen towel holder

Easy to install

Regardless of the type of holder you choose, it should be easy to install. Magnetic or self-adhesive installation is the easiest choice, but look for holders that include all hardware for wall mounting if that’s what you choose.

Over-the-door towel holders should also feature padding on the back of the holder to protect the finish of your cabinets.

Durable

You will be pulling towels off the kitchen towel holder multiple times during cooking sessions. You need something that will hold up during vigorous, daily use.

Stylish

Whether you want your kitchen towel holder to melt into the background or stand out as an eye-catching element, look for a stylish design that matches your kitchen decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen towel holder

Depending on the style and finish, expect to spend $9-$20 on a kitchen towel holder.

Kitchen towel holder FAQ

How many kitchen towels should you have?

A. Professional chefs would say that you can never have too many kitchen towels. With use, towels accumulate food debris and dirt quickly, and this can lead to the development of mold and bacteria in a very short period of time. Most home cooks don’t swap their towels out often enough to prevent bacteria from settling into the fibers of a damp towel.

As a general rule, keep at least six kitchen towels on hand. This allows you to regularly launder used towels but still have clean ones ready to go when you need them. Professional chefs keep a dozen or more towels in rotation both in their commercial kitchens and at home.

Where is the best place to put a kitchen towel holder?

A. The best place for a kitchen towel holder is as close to where you need kitchen towels as possible, but far away from open flames or other dangerous heat sources.

Many home cooks prefer to loop their kitchen towels over the handle of the oven door. Although this location is convenient, every time you open the oven door the towel hits the floor, picking up dirt and debris. This is unsanitary and unsafe.

What are the best kitchen towel holders to buy?

Top kitchen towel holder

mDesign Modern Metal Kitchen Towel Storage

What you need to know: This kitchen towel holder has clean lines and is easy to move around the kitchen.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four colors and installs easily — simply hang it over the top of a door. Foam pads on the door hooks prevent scratching of cabinet doors. The steel core has a rust-proof finish.

What you should consider: Some users wanted more space on the bar to hold towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen towel holder for the money

Sumaju Self Adhesive Towel Hook Holder

What you need to know: This is a good option for the modern or industrial kitchen.

What you’ll love: This has a modern design and is made of stainless steel for a sleek look. It attaches to any flat surface with waterproof adhesive and does not require drilling or nailing. It’s also available in a four-pack.

What you should consider: They may not stick well to painted surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

X-Chef Magnetic Towel Bar

What you need to know: This kitchen towel holder has a simple design that’s suitable for a variety of kitchen decor and is designed to stick on a magnetic surface — like a fridge — and stay put.

What you’ll love: It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel and powder coated for a scratch-free finish. The holder accommodates two towels and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Choose from white or black.

What you should consider: Many stainless steel refrigerators are not magnetic enough to hold this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.