Best KitchenAid ice maker

Which KitchenAid ice maker is best?

During the spring and summer, few things can catch you off guard on a hot day like a fridge with no ice. Nobody wants to look forward to a chilled drink, only to be met with an empty ice tray.

But there is a much easier solution to slushy disappointment: an automatic ice maker. KitchenAid is well-known for their baking and cooking appliances, but they also have several ice makers. Producing enough ice for the whole family, the KitchenAid 18-inch Automatic Ice Maker with PrintShield Finish is a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid ice maker

The size will determine the capacity

You might have a large family or plan to do a lot of entertaining, which means that you’ll need an ice maker to match. Within the KitchenAid range, there are two different size options, depending on your needs. The larger 18-inch ice maker can make up to 50 pounds of ice, while the smaller models can easily handle 25 pounds.

Different colors to match your kitchen

Appliances are usually sold in white or gray, and that might not always work with your kitchen or bar’s color scheme. Thankfully, KitchenAid ice makers are available in three different colors. So, whether you prefer gray or want a splash of black or burgundy paneling, there will be something to suit your preference.

Ice makers are heavy

Having an ice maker is great, but you must make sure that you install it in a location that you are comfortable with. These machines are rather heavy, as the smallest model weighs just under 100 pounds without any ice inside. Moving it to a different location can be difficult, and you would definitely need the help of a friend to do so.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid ice maker

Self-cleaning cycle

Anybody who has ever had to deep clean a refrigerator will know that it isn’t an easy task. That is why KitchenAid attempts to make the process as painless as possible with self-cleaning cycles on their ice makers. By using an ice maker cleaner, the cleaning cycle takes all the hard work out of keeping your appliance in the best shape.

Uniform ice clarity and size

The secret to having great ice every time you need it is the clarity and uniformity of the ice cubes. This is especially important if you use ice for drinks like whiskey or cocktails. KitchenAid ice makers use Clear Ice Technology, which tries its best to produce ice cubes that will always have the same size, shape, and clarity.

Easy to keep the outside clean

A messy kitchen is almost expected while you have guests or entertain, but a dirty kitchen is unforgivable. That’s why you need appliances that are not only easy to clean on the inside, but also the outside. Depending on the model of the KitchenAid ice maker, the PrintShield Finish is a durable coating that can easily be cleaned with a soft, damp cloth. The coating has also been designed to resist smudges and fingerprints.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid ice maker

The average price of an ice maker from KitchenAid will depend on the size and capacity of the machine. The most affordable model retails for between $2,200-$2,500, while the top-end ice maker can retail for as much as $3,000.

KitchenAid ice maker FAQ

How long will a KitchenAid ice maker last?

A. This depends on how you use the appliance and under which conditions. But when you operate it under the recommended care and settings, the KitchenAid ice maker should last you between five to seven years.

How long does it take to make ice cubes?

A. While it can vary between models and manufacturers, modern ice makers take about 90 minutes to produce 10 cubes. The process will then be repeated until the ice bin is at maximum capacity.

What are the best KitchenAid ice makers to buy?

Top KitchenAid ice maker

KitchenAid 18-inch Automatic Ice Maker with PrintShield Finish

What you need to know: This model, which is KitchenAid’s largest ice maker, is the perfect device to make a lot of ice for large parties.

What you’ll love: This ice maker can hold a maximum of 35 pounds of ice and can produce up to 50 pounds of ice a day. The incorporated Clear Ice technology makes sure that all the ice cubes are always the same size and shape.

What you should consider: It has a drop-down door, which might not be suitable for some kitchens.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and KitchenAid

Top KitchenAid ice maker for money

KitchenAid 15-inch 50-pound Built-In Ice Maker in PrintShield Stainless Steel

What you need to know: It might be smaller than others, but it still packs a punch.

What you’ll love: This automatic ice maker, with a bin capacity of 25 pounds, is only 15 inches wide. It has a reversible door on two hinges, so you can easily change the door’s opening orientation. It can make 50 pounds of ice in a day.

What you should consider: Even though it is the smallest model, it weighs just under 100 pounds, making it difficult to move for one person.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and KitchenAid

Worth checking out

KitchenAid 18-inch 35-pound Built-In Ice Maker in PrintShield Stainless Steel

What you need to know: A great middle-of-the-road option for making readily-available ice.

What you’ll love: With an ice bin that can hold 35 pounds, this automatic ice maker features KitchenAid’s signature Clear Ice Technology for uniform cubes. It measures 18 inches in width and can produce up to 50 pounds of ice in a day.

What you should consider: It requires a drain connection nearby for the self-cleaning function to work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and KitchenAid

