Which glass rinser is best?

One of the most popular features in kitchen design today is the glass rinser. This low-profile appliance sits on a countertop and shoots a high-pressure stream of water as you press a glass down onto it. You may have seen this appliance in bars or next to commercial espresso makers. But now you can install one in your kitchen sink too. It is an efficient way to rinse your cups and bottles and is very simple to use.

For a versatile glass rinser that will clean wine glasses and coffee mugs alike, Delta Faucet Glass Rinser for Kitchen Sinks is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a glass rinser

Uses

Kitchen glass rinsers, or cup washers, rapidly rinse your drinkware when you press a glass upside-down onto the water trigger. This activates a high-pressure jet spray that rinses and breaks down residue and stains in your drinkware. It’s perfect for wine glasses, reusable water bottles, smoothie cups, travel mugs and baby bottles. Keep in mind that glass rinsers primarily rinse drinkware, but they don’t clean it. If you want to boost your rinse, some users add a little dish soap to their glass before activating the water jets. Others use a glass rinser as a pre-rinse before putting drinkware in the dishwasher.

Size and diameter

Glass rinsers don’t take up too much space. However, make sure to consider the general diameter of your drinkware in order to find the right size for your glasses. Glass rinsers typically accommodate vessel openings approximately between 1 and 4 inches, though this measurement can vary depending on the manufacturer. Additionally, check the dimensions of the glass rinser itself to ensure you have enough space for it.

Installation

Glass rinsers require some assembly and installation. You will also need to have a hole by your faucet for the hose. Make sure the hole is far enough away from your faucet and has enough space to fit the appliance. Double-check to see if there’s enough height clearance to fit a glass. You can hook up your glass rinser to the hot or cold line. If you’re not particularly handy, you may need to hire a professional to help you connect your water supply since this process requires tools and some plumbing skills.

What to look for in a quality glass rinser

Finish

Most manufacturers make glass rinsers from plastic or metal. For most users, the material doesn’t matter as much as the look of the finish. Select a finish that matches or complements your kitchen faucet or appliances. Finishes include stainless steel, chrome, gold, bronze, nickel and matte black.

Drainage

Glass rinsers drain directly into your sink through a lip in the rinser. Ensure the lip is flush with the edge of your sink — or it can slightly hang over the edge — so the water flows directly into the sink. Commercial glass rinsers often have a built-in collection reservoir or tray, which eliminates the need for a drainage lip.

Performance

Removing residue from narrow drinkware can be difficult, so you want a glass rinser with a powerful jet stream. The best way to determine the effectiveness of a glass rinser is to read reviews and product details.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass rinser

Glass rinsers have a wide price range and vary in cost based on the brand, installation method and additional features. Expect to spend between $50-$230 on a residential glass rinser.

Glass rinser FAQ

Can I use my kitchen sprayer to remove stubborn residue on my glasses instead?

A. If you have a powerful kitchen sprayer, you may not need a glass rinser. However, glass rinsers offer splash-free rinsing. Plus, the force of gravity helps to keep residue from settling back on your glass.

What are some other uses for a glass rinser?

A. If it fits, glass rinsers are great for cleaning vases. Vases often collect residue and plant matter over time, which can be hard to clean if they’re narrow. You can rinse pretty much any vessel that fits on a glass rinser.

What’s the best glass rinser to buy?

Top glass rinser

Delta Faucet Glass Rinser for Kitchen Sinks

What you need to know: If you need a reliable glass rinser that saves water and time, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: This rinser is easy to install and includes all the necessary parts to do so. It can clean glassware delicately, such as champagne flutes and wine glasses, while powerfully rinsing stained coffee mugs.

What you should consider: While it comes in metallic finishes, the rinser itself is plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass rinser for the money

Gagalife Glass Rinser for Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This low-cost glass cleaner gets the job done in seconds.

What you’ll love: It comes with a clear instruction manual and is a breeze to install. It comes in five finishes. The plastic material resists wear, tear and rust, so it’s sure to last for a long time.

What you should consider: The stream may not get into every nook and cranny of your drinkware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HGN Metal Kitchen Sink Glass Rinser

What you need to know: Reasonably priced, this glass rinser is both attractive and user-friendly.

What you’ll love: The angled head allows the jet stream to thoroughly rinse your glass. The appliance comes in five sleek finishes and a sophisticated design. The stainless steel rinser also has a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: The installation for this rinser can be difficult and, like all glass rinsers, requires its own hole in your sink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.