Instant Pot vs. rice cooker: Which is better?

Instant Pot vs. rice cooker

Anyone who’s tired of looking at a shelf full of unused kitchen appliances has looked into an Instant Pot. It can take the place of a slow cooker, steamer, saute pan and even your rice cooker. But can it cook your food as well as the individual appliances?

A rice cooker can make perfect rice every time without worrying about watching your stove. With the popularity of the Instant Pot, you’re not alone in pondering whether it can replace your trusty rice cooker. Keep reading to discover the pros and cons of each appliance and find out whether the multifaceted Instant Pot can knock your rice cooker off its shelf.

Rice cooker

A rice cooker uses steam to cook food. The heating element heats up whatever liquid you put in with your rice, causing it to evaporate and turn into steam. The rice absorbs the boiling liquid and cooks. This is why you’re usually able to use your rice cooker as a steamer.

What you’ll love about a rice cooker

Produces the best rice: Since cooking rice is its primary function, a rice cooker makes superior rice; the steam and boiling water create the perfect rice without being too soggy. However, it depends on personal preference — some people may prefer rice cooked in an Instant Pot.

What you should consider about a rice cooker

One primary function: While it may have a few other functions like cooking oatmeal, steaming veggies and making quinoa, its primary function is to make rice.

Top rice cookers

Aroma Housewares Pot-Style Rice Cooker & Food Steamer

Not only is this rice cooker affordable, but it also comes with a convenient steamer basket, allowing you to cook rice and steam simultaneously. It even allows you to cook soup or chili.

Hamilton Beach Rice & Hot Cereal Cooker

This 10-cup capacity rice cooker can accommodate a large family or dinner party. The simple display screen is easy to use.

Instant Pot

An Instant Pot is primarily a pressure cooker. It heats the air inside the pot, which expands and turns the liquid into steam. The sealed environment means that no liquid can escape. This is why you need less water when cooking rice in an Instant Pot when compared to a rice cooker.

What you’ll love about an Instant Pot

Cooks quickly: An Instant Pot takes about 3-5 minutes to cook rice with an additional 10 minutes for natural release. This is quicker than most rice cookers by about 15-20 minutes.

What you should consider about an Instant Pot

More expensive: The cheapest Instant Pot costs over $60, and that’s only if you run across a sale. You can find a rice cooker for about $15. It makes sense since the Instant Pot has many more features, but it might not make sense financially if you’re only looking to cook rice.

Top instant pots

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

This model is the highest-selling Instant Pot. It’s affordable and ideal for mid-size households.

Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp + Air Fryer

If you want an appliance that can do it all, this is the model for you. It comes with an air fryer attachment, and the 8-quart capacity allows you to cook for larger parties.

Should you get a rice cooker or an Instant Pot?

If you mainly cook rice and are particular about texture, get a rice cooker. It has one main function, but focusing on one job allows it to cook the best rice possible.

If you want to cook a variety of meals and dishes in addition to rice and don’t mind paying a little more, get the Instant Pot — you’ll never run out of new ideas to cook.

Bre Richey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

