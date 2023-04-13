Best cocktail bombs for a spring party
Step away from the stoves and put down the mug. There’s a new instant drink trend to try. Cocoa bombs make enjoying hot cocoa fun and easy as their chocolate shells melt to reveal cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Cocktail bombs, also called cocktail drops, operate on a similar concept. Tightly packed sugars and flavorings dissolve into your drink for a hassle-free cocktail experience. Cocktail bombs make great party favors and they’re a fun addition to spring gatherings.
In this article: My Drink Bomb Margarita Cocktail Bombs, Thoughtfully Cocktails 3D-printed Margarita Drops and JoyJolt Four-piece Afina Martini Glass Set.
What are cocktail bombs?
Cocktail bombs make it easy to create a cocktail at home with just a few basic ingredients. If you don’t have bitters, unique liquors or fresh garnishes on hand, a cocktail bomb packs all those flavors into a small package.
Most work by dropping the cocktail bomb into sparkling water or club soda, then stirring in spirits. Others are made with sodium bicarbonate, much like bath bombs, so they fizz up and dissolve easily into drinks. Sugar and flavorings help transform plain spirits into a cocktail without the need for a long ingredient list or mixology skills.
Many classic cocktails have been reformulated into bombs, including margaritas, sangria and piña coladas. Champagne cocktails are also a popular choice for cocktail bombs because the sparkling wine helps activate the bomb and dissolve its flavors.
Cocktail bombs are most commonly shaped like small spheres, but some brands offer novelty shapes, such as diamonds for a bridal shower or cacti for a Cinco de Mayo party. Some cocktail bombs are also made with bright colors, dried fruits or flowers or even edible glitter and gold leaf for a unique cocktail experience.
Best cocktail bombs and mixers
Cocktail Bomb Shop Cocktail Drink Bombs
Choose from two variety packs of six handmade cocktail bombs featuring flavors such as orange mojito, spicy margarita, mimosa and more. The cocktail bombs are hand-crafted in Quebec and feature eco-friendly biodegradable and recyclable packaging.
Sold by Uncommon Goods
My Drink Bomb Margarita Cocktail Bombs
The six cocktail bombs in this set transform tequila and sparkling water into two instant margaritas. They’re made with cane sugar, natural lime flavors and edible drink shimmer
Sold by Amazon
Thoughtfully Cocktails 3D-printed Margarita Drops
Spice up your party with this set of colorful, glittery 3D-printed cocktail bombs. Shaped like piñatas, lime wheels and cactus, each shape showcases a different margarita flavor: strawberry, classic lime and jalapeno.
Sold by Amazon
My Drink Bomb Six-pack Cocktail Bombs Variety Set
Sample the most popular cocktail bombs with this set of six different flavors, including mango margarita, lavender, Cosmo and more. They’re gluten- and dairy-free and can make two cocktails per drink bomb.
Sold by Amazon
Teaspressa Luxe Bubbles Mimosa Bar Kit
Made with sugar, flavorings and pieces of real fruit, these elegant sugar cubes instantly transform sparkling wine or water into a mimosa-inspired beverage. The cubes can also be used in tea or other cocktails.
Sold by Amazon
Art of Sucre Cotton Candy Cocktail Glitter Bombs
Made by a social-media-favorite cotton candy company, these cocktail bombs start out as small puffs of cotton candy transform your drink into a glittery sweet treat. The set comes with eight individually packaged puffs.
Sold by Uncommon Goods
Best cocktail glasses
Dos Suenos Mexican Hand-Blown Margarita Glasses
Handmade from recycled glass and decorated with blue rims, each of these margarita glasses has a unique appearance. The sturdy glass is dishwasher-safe. The set comes with four 16-ounce glasses.
Sold by Amazon
JoyJolt Four-piece Afina Martini Glass Set
These martini glasses feature an unconventional stemless design with a hefty base, making them both sturdier and safer. They’re dishwasher-safe and sold in a set of four 8-ounce glasses.
Sold by Amazon
Lenox Tuscany Classics Four-piece Toasting Flute Set
These crystal champagne flutes are perfect for a special occasion. They come in a set of four, and they’re backed by Lenox’s lifetime warranty.
Sold by Amazon
Worth checking out for quick and easy cocktails
- My Drink Bomb Bellini Blush Cocktail Bombs transform sparkling wine into a peach-flavored Bellini.
- Steep Sayso Cocktail Tea Bags Instant Cocktail Mixers in spirits or water to make an old fashioned, a Moscow Mule and more.
- The instant drink pouches in Craftmix Cocktail Mixers Variety 12-pack are convenient and low-calorie.
- The Cocktail Box Co. Tropical Cocktail Kit Gift Set is perfect for travel, with enough ingredients to make three to six drinks.
- Thoughtfully Cocktails 3D-printed Champagne Cocktail Drops add sparkle and color to a glass of bubbly.
- Store Herb & Lou’s The Cooper Infused Ice Cubes in your freezer, then pop out a cube to shake into a cocktail.
