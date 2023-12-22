Drew’s Hero Pan is on sale this week, making it even more affordable

People who love to cook are always looking for amazing kitchen items that enhance their efficiency and utility while they’re prepping and cooking their favorite meals. You know the ones — the products that can stand in for multiple other kitchen tools. Products like Drew Barrymore’s Hero Pan can replace four other tools and be used to boil, strain, sauté, simmer, pan fry, sear, braise, steam, stir fry and serve food.

This pan is comparable to the viral Always Pan from Our Place, only with a significantly more affordable price tag — especially right now since Walmart is running a deal where you can get it for $10 off. Considering that other multi-use pans like this one will typically run you into triple-digit prices, that’s a pretty good deal. If you order it online now and choose pickup at your local Walmart, you can even get it in time for Christmas.

The Hero Pan — and other favorites from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart line

Beautiful All-in-one 4-quart Hero Pan

The Hero Pan is on sale right now, so it’s the perfect time to score this all-in-one tool, which comes with the 4-quart pan, a lid and a steamer basket insert (which also doubles as a strainer). This lightweight, enameled cast-iron pan has pour spouts on both sides, making it great for both right- and left-handed cooks. And its nonstick coating makes it easy to clean.

Beautiful 5-quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

This 5-quart Dutch oven is great for large meals and hosting. The cast iron holds in heat and locks in moisture, making this the ideal item for braising, baking, slow cooking and more.

Beautiful 6-quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Need to cook for a crowd? This 6-quart Dutch oven can handle large cuts of meat, big meals, casseroles and more. It’s made to go from the stovetop to the oven (and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees). It also has sturdy handles for easy transfers.

Beautiful 5.5-quart Ceramic Non-Stick Sauté Pan

This 5.5-quart sauté pan is great for one-pan meals, thanks to its extra-large capacity. It heats up fast and comes with a lid to give you extra control over the heat and moisture retention as you cook.

Beautiful 12-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

You can outfit your whole kitchen with this 12-piece set of ceramic nonstick cookware from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart line. The set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, a two-quart saucepan with a lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with a lid and four cookware protectors for safe storage.

Beautiful 8-quart Stock Pot

This 8-quart stockpot is great for soups, stews, stocks and more. It’s safe to use on stovetops and in the oven up to 500 degrees.

Viral favorite multi-use pans from Our Place

Our Place Large Always Pan

The pan that started the multi-use craze is also on sale. Get the 10-in-one Always Pan for $135 instead of $180 during the Our Place Holiday Sale. It includes the pan, a lid and a nesting spatula, and lets you sauté, sear, bake, braise, fry, boil, roast, strain, serve and store all in one pan.

Our Place Perfect Pot

The Our Place Perfect Pot is on sale for $125 instead of $165 during the Holiday Sale. It includes the pot, a lid with a built-in strainer and a nesting spoon.

