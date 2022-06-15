Which Harry Potter mugs are best?

Looking for a way to bring your love of Harry Potter into your everyday life? Harry Potter mugs are quirky and unique, and come in a variety of designs. These mugs have a lot of character and one great choice is the Morphing Mugs Harry Potter – Marauders Map. This mug changes images when hot liquid is added, going from a sneaky password to the detailed Marauder’s Map from the series.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter mug

Popular mug styles

Harry Potter mugs come in all shapes and sizes, from spooky witchy cauldrons to your classic coffee mug. In addition, the wizarding world theme is available in travel mugs, too, with designs of characters from the films or quotes. The most loved are heat-activated mugs that change image when hot liquids like coffee are added, and ones that feature the Hogwarts houses.

Harry Potter knowledge

Before going out and buying a Harry Potter mug for yourself or as a gift, you definitely should know your history on all things non-muggle. If it’s been a while since you read the books or watched the films, take some time to brush up on the characters, places, spells and creatures.

How to clean

While some mugs may be dishwasher safe, most need to be washed by hand. Many Harry Potter mugs are beautifully detailed, with interesting features that can get damaged in the dishwasher. Whatever mug you end up going with, there should be special instructions for how to properly clean it. When in doubt, wash gently with a sponge and warm, soapy water.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter mug

Fun features

Special features that you would not normally see on any regular mug, like changing images or magical sounds, can make any beverage fun to drink. Some Harry Potter mugs are fancier than others, with decorative ceramic lids to keep drinks hot and adorable little characters from the films sitting on the handles. From goblets and owl shaped mugs, to mugs featuring Hogwarts houses and shops from the series, the possibilities are endless when it comes to different features and designs.

Fan favorite characters

It’s no surprise that among all the characters from the films and books, Harry Potter and his friends Hermione and Ron are the most beloved. Less central characters like Fawkes the phoenix or Rubeus Hagrid tend to be popular as well. Other favorites include Luna Lovegood, the Weasley twins, Hedwig the owl and the hippogriff.

Great as gifts

Harry Potter mugs make great gifts for the muggle friend in your life. If they are a fan of the books or films and enjoy drinking anything hot, a mug would make for an ideal gift. Taking note of all the tips from above, consider what their favorite characters or creatures might be, as well as any quotes, and begin your search.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter mug

These mugs are not too expensive, but some can cost as high as $30 where other mugs can cost as low as $10.

Harry Potter mug FAQ

Are they dishwasher safe?

A. For the most part, Harry Potter mugs are not safe to clean in the dishwasher.

How do you gift wrap a mug?

A. The best way to gift wrap a mug is to wrap it in a box, preferably the one it came in. A small shoe box with packing peanuts or other packing material will work, too. The packing material helps keep the mug from getting damaged. Then select your wrapping paper of choice and wrap with the lid separate from the box or altogether, and finish with a bow and some string.

What’s the best Harry Potter mug to buy?

Top Harry Potter mug

Morphing Mugs Harry Potter – Marauders Map – I Solemnly Swear – 16 oz Large Ceramic Heat Sensitive Mug

What you need to know: Watch the images on this mug change when hot liquid is added.

What you’ll love: The infamous Marauder’s Map appears as hot liquid changes the mug’s appearance but if you like cold drinks, the “I Solemnly Swear That I am Up To No Good” image is just as delightful.

What you should consider: This mug is not microwave safe and should be washed by hand only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter mug for the money

Silver Buffalo Harry Potter Ceramic Mug

What you need to know: Choose from the classic Hogwarts school crest, any house or other quirky characters from the beloved series to display on your mug.

What you’ll love: The wide selection of mugs and great price may prompt you to buy more than one.

What you should consider: Reviewers of this item mentioned color inconsistencies on the mugs and the images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silver Buffalo Warner Bros Harry Potter Hogwarts School Crest Cauldron Ceramic Mug

What you need to know: You’ll have fun brewing coffee or hot cocoa in this novelty cauldron mug.

What you’ll love: This 20 ounce mug comes in the houses, Hogwarts school and polyjuice potion styles. The large wide size holds plenty of your favorite beverage in the cauldron shape.

What you should consider: Some users mention this mug does not handle extreme heat well and has been known to crack and break after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

