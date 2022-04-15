Which Eureka canister vacuums are best?

Floors never seem to stay clean, especially for those with pets and children. Canister vacuums are an excellent choice for keeping your home clean, as they’re easier to maneuver than upright vacuums. If you plan on buying one for your home, you can’t go wrong with a Eureka model. The Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum, for example, is effective at cleaning carpet, upholstery and hard floors.

What to know before you buy a Eureka canister vacuum

What is a canister vacuum?

Canister vacuums are usually more powerful than stick vacuums. They feature a hose and stick with a canister pulled behind as you clean. Although the canister can be challenging to tow behind you, the hose-and-stick design makes it easier to clean tight spaces. These vacuums are typically the best option for hardwood floors.

Bag vs. bagless canister vacuums

Models without bags are easier to empty, but bagged vacuums last longer. Bagless canister vacuums may clog over time. On the other hand, bagged models clog less often, thanks to their replaceable bags. The replaceable bags are generally best for those with allergies since you can dispose of the dust and dirt without it circulating in your air. Still, bagless vacuums are best for the environment, as they result in less waste.

Eureka canister vacuum capacity

Many canister vacuums hold between 2 and 3 liters of dirt. Models with a smaller capacity have to be dumped more often, but they usually have a smaller canister, making them easier to use.

Eureka canister vacuum wand length

Many options have adjustable wands, allowing you to shorten them when cleaning your car or couch cushions. Models with longer wands allow you to clean hard-to-reach spots, such as under your couch. Additionally, longer wands mean less bending over.

What to look for in a quality Eureka canister vacuum

Multi-surface cleaning capabilities

Although canister vacuums are best for hard floors, they can also clean other surfaces. Many canister vacuums have multiple airflow settings ideal for various types of surfaces.

Accessories

Crevice cleaner: Crevice attachments have a narrow end that allows you to clean tight spaces. These tools are ideal for cleaning under the couch or in the corner of a room.

Crevice attachments have a narrow end that allows you to clean tight spaces. These tools are ideal for cleaning under the couch or in the corner of a room. Combination floorhead: These accessories are perfect for people who have both carpet and hard floors. Most combination floorheads have a foot pedal that switches the floorhead settings.

These accessories are perfect for people who have both carpet and hard floors. Most combination floorheads have a foot pedal that switches the floorhead settings. Brush attachment: These attachments are great for cleaning car seats and removing pet hair from your carpet.

Blower port

Blower settings shift the airflow in the vacuum, allowing you to blow debris out of your way. This feature is ideal for cleaning garages and walkways.

Cord rewind

Wrapping the cord up after using your vacuum can be a headache. Luckily, many canister vacuums have a cord rewind feature that retracts the cord at the push of a button.

Weight

You’ll occasionally need to pick your vacuum canister up. Buying one that weighs less than 10 pounds will make maneuvering easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a Eureka canister vacuum

Most Eureka canister vacuums cost around $80.

Eureka canister vacuum FAQ

Why do vacuums lose suction over time?

A. Like other appliances, vacuums may lose power as they age. Still, most vacuums last years before they begin to wear down. In most cases, your vacuum loses suction power because the container is full or the vacuum is clogged. Emptying your container and checking the vacuum for tangled hair and debris should improve your suction power.

How often should I use my canister vacuum?

A. Vacuuming once a week is more than enough for most households, although you may need to vacuum more often if you have pets or kids. The more often you clean, the more often you’ll need to dump your dust cup.

Can you buy replacement hoses?

A. Replacement parts are available for most Eureka canister vacuums. In some cases, you can buy replacement parts online. In other cases, you’ll need to contact the manufacturer. To get a replacement hose, you’ll need to find the model number in your instruction manual or the product’s description online.

Is a canister vacuum better than an upright vacuum?

A. Canister vacuums are best for cleaning hard floors, stairs and under your couch. Many canister vacuums are quieter and the powerhead is lighter. Additionally, the attachments are great for cleaning drapes and car seats.

What’s the best Eureka canister vacuum to buy?

Top Eureka canister vacuum

Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum

What you need to know: This features an integrated airflow control, allowing you to clean multiple types of surfaces.

What you’ll love: It features a sleek design. It only weighs around 8 pounds, and the head swivels, making it easy to maneuver around your house. Users felt the suction power was fantastic. It features cord rewind. This has a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

What you should consider: The dust cup has to be emptied often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Eureka canister vacuum for the money

Eureka Mighty Mite Canister Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This features powerful suction and multi-surface cleaning capabilities.

What you’ll love: This includes numerous attachments such as a crevice tool and upholstery cleaner. The blower port feature is ideal for cleaning garages, covered porches and walkways. It only weighs around 8 pounds, and the hose is flexible.

What you should consider: The hose isn’t as durable as the rest of the vacuum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Powerline Canister Vacuum

What you need to know: This is an ideal choice if you can’t find a Eureka vacuum to suit your needs.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four colors: white, black, blue and gray. It features six suction power settings. It includes two floorhead attachments, two brush attachments, a crevice tool and an upholstery tool.

What you should consider: It is pricey compared to Eureka canister vacuums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.