The best fire blanket

Fire blankets are often a better choice than fire extinguishers in many situations. Unlike the latter, blankets won’t release particles that could cause lung irritation if inhaled.

What is a fire blanket used for?

As with many kinds of safety equipment, a fire blanket is something you hope never to use, but one you’ll be happy you have if the time ever comes when you need it. Though perhaps less common than fire extinguishers in homes, they should be the first line of defense for putting out small fires before they turn into out-of-control blazes.

An affordable option like the Inf-way Fire Blanket is effective and easy to retrieve quickly when needed. Besides providing some other recommendations, this article will explain the best places to mount a fire blanket and arm you with the knowledge necessary to use one correctly.

What to know before buying a fire blanket

How to use a fire blanket

To understand how to use a fire blanket, it is best first to understand how they work. Fire blankets smother fires by depriving them of oxygen. While these blankets are fire-resistant, they are not entirely inflammable. If misused, they can catch fire and potentially make the entire situation more dangerous.

To extinguish a fire using a fire blanket, you want to drape the blanket entirely over the flaming item. You should then leave it in place for at least 15-30 minutes before removing it. If used to extinguish a fire on a person, you want to wrap them tightly with the blanket. Both of these actions smother the flame. If you don’t completely cover the entire fire and leave an edge of the blanket exposed to the flame, it could potentially ignite.

Where to store a fire blanket

A fire blanket should be stored near the place it might be needed, but not too close that the blanket could be inaccessible if a fire were to break out. According to the National Fire Protection Association standards, fire extinguishers must be placed with 30 feet of cooking equipment, and it is recommended fire blankets follow the same guideline.

Features to look for in quality fire blankets

Size

Fire blankets come in several sizes, and the larger the blanket, the bigger the fire it can extinguish. Small blankets measure around 10 square feet and are suitable for small kitchen fires or a small clothing fire. Medium blankets often measure between 15-23 square feet and can be used for larger kitchen and clothing fires. Large blankets measuring over 23 square feet are for commercial kitchens, welding shops and other places with high chances of fires.

Ease of access

Ease of access refers to both mounting and retrieval. Many fire blankets come in bright red pouches that are easily visible and which have metal grommets. This allows you to hang them anywhere needed securely. Most fire blankets have two straps attached to them that extend out of the pouch. These should be long enough for easy retrieval, yet not so long they hang down unnecessarily. When the blanket is needed, you grab these two straps and pull. If everything is mounted securely, the blanket should come right out without the pouch pulling from the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a fire blanket

Fire blankets start around $10 and increase in price along with the size and materials. Silicone and fire-retardant-treated wool are more expensive than fiberglass. More oversized blankets often cost $20-$30. If the blanket comes in a cabinet rather than a pouch, you can expect to spend upwards of $100 or more.

Fire blanket FAQ

Do I need both a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket?

A. Fire extinguishers and fire blankets serve different purposes, so you should keep both on hand anywhere there is a chance you may need them. Fire blankets are intended for small fires before they get out of control and fire extinguishers can combat more significant blazes.

Can I use a fire blanket on grease and electrical fires?

A. Yes. Fire blankets are suitable for both grease and electrical fires. Unlike water, a fire blanket won’t potentially splash the burning oil or vaporize and carry flaming grease particles into the air. They are also not conductive, so you won’t have to worry about electrocution from pools of spreading water in an electrical fire.

Are fire blankets reusable?

A. No. You should not reuse fire blankets. Even if used to extinguish a small fire, the blanket will most likely have weak spots that could make it less effective in the future.

What is the best fire blanket to buy?

Top fire blanket

Inf-way Fire Blanket

What you need to know: With a 100% fiberglass construction, this blanket can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees without igniting.

What you’ll love: It’s available in five sizes, and the company replaces any used fire blankets free of charge.

What you should consider: There are reports of the blanket ripping when being removed from the pouch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fire blanket for the money

Everlit 2-Pack XL Fire Blanket

What you need to know: A set of two fire blankets that includes heat-resistant gloves is a good choice for those who want to keep safety equipment on hand in more than one location.

What you’ll love: The quick-release straps allow for instant deployment, and, at roughly 15 square feet, the Everlit blankets are suitable for handling small and medium fires.

What you should consider: The included gloves won’t fit all people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sellstrom Fire Blanket

What you need to know: Coming from a company that has been making protective equipment for nearly 100 years, this is a high-quality option on which you can rely.

What you’ll love: It’s large enough to wrap around most people entirely, and its pouch features heavy-duty grommets that keep it securely in place when the blanket is retrieved.

What you should consider: It’s notably more expensive than most others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

