Personal outdoor space is a precious sanctuary in a hectic world. A patio is a place to grow a garden, entertain friends or enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh air. Whether you have room for a personal outdoor theater or a cozy space to watch the sunset, it’s possible to decorate your patio so it’s welcoming and comfortable but still functional. Transform your patio, no matter how large or small, into a personalized haven with these ideas.

Patio decorating ideas

You’ll love spending time on your patio if you keep a few design considerations in mind.

Patio layout

When thinking about how you want to use your patio, plan out how much furniture you want and how people will navigate the space. Avoid crowding your patio with excess clutter or bulky furniture, especially in walkways.

How to protect patio furniture

Consider your area’s climate while you’re shopping. To prevent fading and mildew, outdoor furniture should be stored or covered. Stackable or foldable patio furniture is not only easier to protect from the elements, but its portability can also give your patio more flexibility.

Patio storage

Clever space-saving solutions, such as storage benches or planter boxes that double as tables, can help maximize your patio space. The more you maximize your space, the more comfortable you’ll be when on your patio.

How to shade your patio

Build in shade and privacy by installing a pergola or curtains or setting up an umbrella. Alternatively, use trellises or a vertical garden to shield your space using plants.

Growing plants on your patio

Flower pots are an excellent way to customize your outdoor space. Plants can provide culinary variety and beautiful color — not to mention a habitat for insects and birds. Experiment with different planter levels and heights to divide your space or create privacy.

Best outdoor speakers

Top outdoor speakers

Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor Speakers

What you need to know: Never worry about leaving a speaker outside with these durable all-weather models.

What you’ll love: They’re built to exceed industrial and military specifications for outdoor endurance, and they offer excellent sound quality. They can be mounted either horizontally or vertically and swivel for optimum sound positioning. Easy installation materials are included.

What you should consider: There may be slight distortion at low frequencies or louder volumes.

Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor speakers for the money

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: Boasting excellent sound quality and an IP67 waterproof rating, this speaker improves on the popular Flip 5 by adding dustproof features and improved sound quality.

What you’ll love: It offers excellent sound quality for its compact, portable form factor. It weighs a little over 2 pounds, and its battery lasts up to 12 hours. The PartyBoost app allows you to pair two compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound. It comes in a variety of colors to blend in — or stand out — on your patio.

What you should consider: This model has a larger, more visible logo than the Flip 5.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Best patio planters

Top patio planter

Alcott Hill Schilling Plant Stand

What you need to know: This bronze-finish plant stand can hold an assortment of small potted plants.

What you’ll love: It’ll go well with farmhouse or cottage-themed patios, thanks to its steel frame and nailhead design. Plants can be placed in its charming planter box or on the lower shelf. Durable construction is attractive and weather-resistant.

What you should consider: Depending on where you live, you may need to treat this plant stand to prevent rust.

Sold by Wayfair

Top patio planter for the money

Outdoor Essentials Cedar Raised Garden Bed Planter

What you need to know: Made from naturally rot-resistant cedar, this rustic raised garden bed is a great place to grow herbs or divide your patio space with foliage.

What you’ll love: It arrives unfinished, which means you can paint or stain it to match your decor. It offers a planting depth of 7 3/4 inches and a plastic liner to retain soil moisture. Since it’s raised more than 27 inches off the ground, you can tend your plants without having to kneel or bend over.

What you should consider: Some troubleshooting may be required to get the planter to sit level.

Sold by Home Depot

Best patio furniture sets

Top patio furniture set

Merlyn Wicker/Rattan Five-Person Seating Group with Cushions

What you need to know: This luxurious, durable patio furniture set lets you and your guests recline on a U-shaped sectional.

What you’ll love: It comes with a sectional sofa, two ottomans and a table, all of which are made with durable, wipe-clean resin wicker and aluminum frames.

What you should consider: The online photos may not correspond well to the actual color. Custom-fitted all-weather covers are available but are sold separately.

Sold by Wayfair

Top patio furniture set for the money

Greesum Four-Piece Conversation Set

What you need to know: This sleek black set includes a loveseat, two roomy chairs and a glass-topped coffee table.

What you’ll love: It’s a great choice to host guests on a small patio. The breathable mesh seat fabric comes in four color choices.

What you should consider: It may not be very durable, especially if it’s left uncovered. Assembly can be challenging.

Sold by Amazon

Best patio covers

Top patio cover

Vita Vinyl Pergola

What you need to know: This 10-by-10-foot pergola has louver shades that can be adjusted for just-right sunshine levels.

What you’ll love: The vinyl material resists rust, mildew, UV and fading. It comes with a 20-year warranty, which includes a five-year warranty on the adjustable louvers.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include all the materials needed for installation, and the installation process itself is laborious.

Sold by Wayfair

Top patio cover for the money

California Umbrella 9-Foot Auto Tilt Umbrella

What you need to know: Available in nearly two dozen color choices, these adjustable umbrellas feature solution-dyed olefin fabric.

What you’ll love: The aluminum umbrella pole opens with a crank lift and tilts automatically by continuing to crank. It’s lightweight and easy to open and tilt since you don’t have to reach for a tilt button. The fabric resists fading, staining, mildew and wear.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a stand. The auto tilt doesn’t allow for as much movement as a manual tilt.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best outdoor rug

Top outdoor rug

nuLoom Dawn Gina Moroccan Gray Area Rug

What you need to know: Made from easy-to-clean polypropylene, this contemporary outdoor rug can help create zones on your patio.

What you’ll love: It’s thin yet durable and easy to slide dining chairs over. It’s available in two sizes.

What you should consider: It arrives folded, so it may take time for creases to flatten out.

Sold by Macy’s

Top outdoor rug for the money

Fab Habitat Recycled Outdoor Rug

What you need to know: This lightweight, eco-friendly rug is a great option if you don’t want to leave your rug out in the elements.

What you’ll love: This thin outdoor rug is made from recycled plastic and can easily be rolled up for transportation or storage in the included bag. It comes in seven different sizes and 13 colors.

What you should consider: Its lightweight construction can be damaged by furniture or pets.

Sold by Amazon

Best patio lighting

Top patio lighting

H Potter Outdoor Decorative Candle Lantern

What you need to know: This heavy-duty candle lantern can display real or battery-operated candles.

What you’ll love: Since it’s crafted from heavy cast iron, it won’t get knocked over by the wind. Its rustic style is complemented by the included handcrafted glass hurricane. Two different sizes are available.

What you should consider: The powder coat finish is meant to replicate the look of unfinished cast iron, but it looks artificial up close.

Sold by Amazon

Top patio lighting for the money

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

What you need to know: These rugged, Edison-style bulbs add a charming glow to your patio.

What you’ll love: One 100-foot strand comes with 100 bulbs and four spare bulbs, and it’s waterproof to withstand the weather. The lights are dimmable to help save energy.

What you should consider: Consider removing the bulbs while you’re hanging these lights because the bulbs are very fragile.

Sold by Amazon

Best patio dining set

Top patio dining set

Agio Wayland Outdoor Aluminum Eight-piece Dining Set

What you need to know: This patio dining set lets eight guests gather around a square table.

What you’ll love: Along with a 64-inch square table, this set features a bench and six dining chairs, all of which are made with powder-coated aluminum and Sunbrella fabric.

What you should consider: The umbrella and base are sold separately.

Sold by Macy’s

Top patio dining set for the money

Round Two-Person Rainbow Bistro Set

What you need to know: Compact, lightweight and cheerful, this three-piece steel patio bistro set adds a splash of color to any patio setting.

What you’ll love: Folding furniture can be a lifesaver in small patio spaces, and all three pieces in this set are foldable for easy storage. The table measures 24 inches across. The steel construction of these pieces makes them easy to clean.

What you should consider: Some sets arrived with damage sustained during shipping.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

